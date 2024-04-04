Open letter to Nana Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: ASP Adama Adu Boateng

First and foremost, I would like to extend my wishes to you as you celebrate your 80th birthday. I would also like to use this opportunity to highlight some of your achievements. You are:



The first president of the Republic to introduce free SHS and the first president of the 4th Republic to build about 8 interchanges within 7 years.



The first president to have built over 150 Astroturf's since independence.



The first president to abolish BECE registration fees for all public schools in Ghana.



The first president to have initiated and completed over 1,200 educational infrastructures in all senior high schools in 2019.



You have built more asphalt roads than any president in the 4th Republic.



You have provided more logistics to the security services in Ghana than any president in the 4th Republic.



You established the Petroleum Hub, for which the construction of 5 different refineries is ongoing in the Western Region. These and many more projects have been executed under your watch as president.



Mr. President, your legacy will be in vain if the flagbearer of the NPP does not win the general elections this year. Our victory in 2024 depends on serious communication across the length and breadth of this country with hard-core evidence to support their argument.



Mr. President, it is an undeniable fact that we have failed to tell or show the Ghanaian people what we have done so far.



It is also an undeniable fact that most of the tough communicators and writers who fought hard for your victory in 2016 & 2020, respectively, have not been treated well, and this has led to the breakdown of the NPP communication team.



For some time now, I have stopped watching television because most of the NPP guys who speak with facts don't appear for political discussions these days. Mr. President, even in the seat of government, some social media and communicators are not happy with the Director of Communications because of how he treats them.



Advice:



My advice to you, Mr. President and the flagbearer of the NPP, is that the communication department at the Jubilee House should be restructured, just like that of the party.



The Kenyan ruling party restructured the communication department both at the government and the party prior to the general elections, and they won. Tinubu and General Buhari restructured the party's and government's communication departments before their general elections. No wonder that Tinubu won the election.



Where are these communicators who fought for your victory but have been silent over the years?



Kwaku Baako Jr.



Nana Kwadwo Kwaa , writer



Anthony Karbo



Hon Stephen Amoah



Kwasi Kyei



Kusi Boafo



Sami Awuku



Late Kwabena Kwakye



Adomako Barfi



Almighty Kwame Baffoe Abronye



Frances Asiam



DJ Sources of Sources Radio



For over two years now, Nsempa Fiesta, which was the most popular NPP political show hosted by Kwame Baffoe Abronye, is dead because the host does not come anymore.