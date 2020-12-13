Opinions of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Columnist: Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor

Open letter from Kwahu to Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dear Mr. President,



MY OPEN LETTER TO YOU ON KWAHU ROAD NETWORKS, NKAWKAW SPORTS STADIUM AND AFRAM BRIDGE



It is with much pain I write to you this most important letter that reflects the needs of Kwahu and its environs.



Sometimes I ask myself why an area that has been positioned as the highest habitable elevation in the country does not experience some convenience atmosphere where visitors would be so much proud of.



Yes everyone is proud of Kwahu but the poor road network makes the area looks unattractive Mr. President.



Mr President, I am really sorry for not congratulating you first on your reelection to serve Ghana for another term.



Congratulation Mr. President. I wish you well in your 2nd Term H E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo. Let me also use this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to you for ensuring Fulani menace in Kwahu is now a thing of the past, Ayikoo, actually your political leaders and Nananom did well but the credit goes to you Addo Guy-Guy.



Today, I am humbly asking you to spend few minutes of your time to read some major challenges confronting Kwahu that need immediate attention dear Mr President.



As a citizen and a journalist in Kwahu, the absence of these key major factors is affecting the day and day activities of the indigenous. I won’t blame political leaders in Kwahu Block for failing to ensure government fix these challenges.



Road Networks in Kwahu are ‘heavily poor’ Mr. President. I used Abene as a case study, the reason being that it is the homeLand of Kwahu where Kwahuhene and the President of Kwahu Traditional Council Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II resides.



Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II is also the Vice President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, come to think of it; the road that links to his hometown looks unattractive.



Dear Mr President, I want to remind you of your promise made to Kwahuhene at the forecourt of Abetifi Palace in August 2020 during your visit to the Eastern Region.



Please Mr President, do you remember saying you will join Kwahuhene to celebrate the Easter Festival in Abene?



Upon a request made by Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II to fix the road for him, you assured of completing the Abene road and join him for a wonderful Kwahu Easter Celebration.



I can say with much confidence that, Abetifi Township and other road networks in Kwahu East District are very ‘poor’ so at times you’ll ask yourself why?



There are other major roads networks in Kwahu that needs immediate attention Mr President.



Kwahu South Municipal Assembly although there are ongoing of road construction, some areas include Ntomem road, a food basket community and Bepong townroads should be constructed Mr President.



During raining seasons, farmers always experience difficulties in transporting goods for sale. These farmers and Drivers have on several occasions appealed to government to come to their aid but none of their requests have been considered.



Please Mr. President, the people of Kwahu need you now. Please save them from these horrible challenges dear Mr President. You can’t hold your tears when pregnant women in labour tell you their stories following the poor state of the road when drivers carry them to the hospitals for delivery.



…Mr. President, one day I wish you could spend a day off to visit Nkawkaw Township just to experience what some of us describe as the ‘’poor state of town roads’’. We are not experiencing massive improvement on the construction of these townroads. This is the Deputy Capital Town of the Eastern Region….hmmm



Afram Plains has also been tagged as the food basket of our beloved country but I am surprise successive governments always fail to fix at least the main road from Ekye Amanfrom to Donkorkrom.



Please Mr. President, this is not about NPP or NDC, you’ll forever be remembered and blessed if this particular road is fixed.

Please, I want to remind you of your promise made to the people of Afram Plains that you will construct bridge on the Afram River. We are told feasibility study has been taken place waiting for parliamentary approval.



On your visit to Abetifi this year in August, you re-assured the bridge will be constructed. Dear Mr. President, this bridge when constructed will not only benefit residents in Afram Plains. As part of developing the area, there will be easy access for other economical activities. You’ll be forever remembered and blessed Mr. President.



NKAWKAW SPORTS STADIUM



Let me use this opportunity to commend your Deputy CEO for Middle Belt Development Authourity Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng for touching the heart of Kwahu and Salute you Mr. President for listening to this particular request when issues surrounding the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium were brought before you.



Yes! Kwahu loves Sports and Kwahu is always proud to have this stadium but for sometimes now the only source of entertainment has been dead making the area boring!



When Kwahu heard the sound of the savoir commanding the spirit of death in Nkawkaw sports Stadium to disappear, infact the entire community started rejoicing in the Kingdom of the President of the republic H E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo!



In September 2020, your Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah led the sod cutting ceremony for the reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium; the people of Kwahu praised you that day Mr. President.



My reason for this open letter is that, residents were bitterly complaining about the delay of work after the sod cutting ceremony was held, some however attributed the development to ‘’promise made for vote’’, and so on…



Well, Later, the contractor came back on site but it seems work on site is not encouraging Mr. President.



Mr. President, this sports stadium is the heart of Kwahu: the home to Okwahu United Football club. Moreover, the stadium is used mostly for football matches and many other sporting events, inter-school competition in Kwahu and its surrounding communities.



I remember your Sports Minister Mr. Asiamahalso stated categorically that, upon completion, the facility which is being funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority would be used to host international sports competitions including football matches of the Black Stars.



I am confident that, these challenges, these requests would be considered. I am confident that, your government will NEVER disappoint Kwahu… May the good Lord continues showering his blessings on you so you can live happily to fix these problems.



Thank You Mr. President



FROM: EBENEZER KOJO NYAVOR (K-LOVER)



A CITIZEN IN KWAHU & JOURNALIST WITH AGOO FM NKAWKAW



