Only sickos still support Anas Aremeyaw Anas as ace investigative journalist

Opinions of Monday, 29 May 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

In the candid opinion of the no-nonsense but proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, Rockson Adofo, it is only deranged persons, thus, persons who are mentally or morally sick that continue to support Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Anas had been held in awe by many a Ghanaian for being the number one ace investigative journalist in Ghana, earning national and continental Africa accolades.



I once belonged to those holding him in high esteem until thanks to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (Hon.), the lid was blown off his criminal methodology for conducting his investigations.

Anas has been uncovered beyond any shred of doubt in the minds of discerning Ghanaians to be a complete fraudster, a criminal beyond description.



By his modus operandi, thus, his method for executing his criminal investigations, I cannot agree more with the High Court Judge, His Lordship Eric Baah that Anas is a blackmailer, extortionist, murderer, criminal, etc., in confirmation with Kennedy Agyapong’s perception about him.



When you watch Kennedy Agyapong’s counter “Who watches the watchman” video to Anas’ premiered exposé number 12 in which then Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, was alleged to have taken bribe from a Dubai Sheik to facilitate his chances of securing a business foothold in Ghana, one could clearly see how Anas is a pure crook but not any credible investigative journalist as contrary upheld and esteemed by many Ghanaians.



After all the revelations in “Who Watches the Watchman”, recent court verdicts confirming the guilt of Anas in those instances and other individuals’ testimonies to how Anas has criminally dealt with them, I can confidently disown Anas for being a matchless criminal in Ghana.



I, therefore, wonder and cringe when I read and hear some Ghanaians still rallying solidly in defence of him as the number one ace investigative journalist in Ghana. Such people claim it is only criminals that are giving Anas a bad name to hang him as in give a dog a bad name and hang him.



Once, I had to laugh my head off when a Ghanaian professional journalist residing in Europe published an article in defence of Anas by tagging all those against Anas as having skeletons in their cupboards hence fearing him. This is complete nonsense of him.



If you are a professional journalist residing in Europe for nearly four decades and cannot see Anas’ methodology for conducting his investigations as not conforming to international standards and cannot stand the test of credibility and acceptance in the civilized Western world, then I am sorry, you are a sicko.



Anas and his Tiger Eye PI and his ardent supporters and paymasters partaking in his unconventional methods of catching his alleged criminals are rather all themselves criminals in pursuit of quick wealth.



Truly as said “quick buck goes as quick as it comes”, thus, in Twi, “hwim hwim adeɛ kɔ srɔsrɔ”, most of the wealth earned by Anas will soon be forfeited by him.



For the country to be able to successfully fight crimes, don’t support rouges like Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI company. They are themselves, expert criminals, without any match in Ghana, I can say without fear or favour.



Ghanaians, please, don’t let us support blindly based on the fact one is from our tribe, our region, or is our friend or colleague in the same profession; rather, let us base our decisions on facts and evidence.



Be truthful to your religious beliefs if you are a Christian, Muslim, fetishist or atheist to endeavour to tell the truth at all times.



Anas, simply put, is a criminal.



It is not by any fear of future political or otherwise reprisal that discerning Ghanaians like Rockson Adofo, disown Anas for being a criminal but for the truth to stand and prevail at all times.



Any challenger on this submission by the writer? I hope not.



For Ghana to develop socio-politico-economically, don’t let us entertain criminals like Anas who like to set people up, blackmail and extort them for their selfish and parochial interests.



More grease to the elbows of eye-opener Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) without whom Anas and his colluders would have continued to pull wool over the eyes of Ghanaians by his bogus criminal investigations.



Today’s publication is not against Anas per se but against those who should otherwise have known better but continue to support him and his nonsense.