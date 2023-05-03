One hundred percent endorsement for Mahama

Opinions of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Columnist: Waterz Yidana

John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserves a hundred percent endorsement from the delegates who will be casting their votes on May 13, 2023, to elect for the party a superstar flagbearer. We are all of the knowledge that Mr. Mahama is the one who has the magic wand to win victory for the party in the next general elections, as his track record as a former President of the Republic is crystal clear.



The delegates must do the party the singular honour of lending Mahama their full support to send a message to the amateurish ruling government that Ghanaians, at present, have more hope and belief in Mahama than any other person because he has shown enough competence, statesmanship, tolerance, and generosity towards the Ghanaian people to lead us anew as our president. We, in the NDC, especially the delegates, must believe in our own seed so that others will not discourage us from sowing it.



The rich pool of experience, wealth of knowledge, and wisdom Mahama has gained throughout his political life would be brought to bear to rescue this country from the hands of cross-border liars and self-absorbed, incompetent megalomaniacs. The whole of this present government reeks of duplicity and consequently, the quagmire of financial indebtedness.



We should all be rooting for Mahama because he has distinguished himself and shown exemplary leadership, one of progress and development. Over these few months, he has made enormous efforts to reach out to almost every constituency in the country and engage NDC members and other patriotic citizens of this good country about his message for the 2024 general elections. His ideas bespeak a great message for our collective progress, and we need a responsible leader like him to inspire the youth into greatness.



He was a modest president and let almost all, if not all, the tenets of democracy function under his reign. It’s for this reason and many others that I believe in him. He is a cultured and exceptional leader who barely bears grudges against his detractors and is almost always focused on national issues that impact the lives of the people. It will be a national betrayal not to bring him back to power if we take into account his contributions to our country’s advancement in the past years.



I urge everyone who candidly wishes for the growth of this country to consider giving Mahama a second chance to relieve us from this long suffering of untold hardship this government has parcelled out to us. The economy has dwindled because not a thing is functioning in almost all its sectors, and that can be blamed on bad governance, excessive corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and deception.



Mahama for 2024 is inalienable. May he emerge as the next president and put our country back on the path of growth and prosperity.