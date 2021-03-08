Opinions of Monday, 8 March 2021

Columnist: Alexander Agyeman

Oh Mama Africa

Africa map (file photo)

Africa the only continent that has a curriculum to educate their generations about other continents achievements and histories and little or none of their own. I travelled around the length and breadth of the continent and what I observed is humanely unacceptable.



Most countries that have more melanated people are living and thinking below the levels of excuse me to say animals; Greed, self hates and irresponsibility. We are living fake lifestyles, practising foreign culture and always seeking endorsement from strangers before doing things that benefit our own people. Yet everyone want original stuff but we are not living like original people rather a replica of others.



I saw the hatred towards our own and how we worship and praise foreign things. In fact, in these parts of Africa, is where you see children beaten speaking their native language in school. I cried and cried till there was no more tears coming out. I screamed and asked Oh Mama Africa when will your children wake up from their slumber and take their rightful place.



I questioned, with these still on-going what does it make us as a people?? Ignorant, Mentally retarded people or just wicked evil people??



Eventually, I realised the problem is not just the leaders but the people’s mindset. The people are so unwise and closed-minded, so how do you produce wise leaders from; excuse me, a “bunch of fools”. You automatically going to have similar people with similar mindset in leadership roles. Africa the place where I have seen people kill their own siblings because of currencies ie money. So pathetically rooted that the people hate to change or even make effort to reset.



But I asked again, should we give up and watch it rot or for our assets to go back to foreigners and be slaves in our own land? The answer is BIG NO. Hence the need for revolution in the mindset through actions not just talks. Please diasporas, you are Mama Africa’s only hope left. Let’s join hands for the destruction of Africa is a destruction of YOU and I future.