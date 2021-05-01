Obituary: Dr. Albert Edward Kodzo Kormewlo Timpo

Opinions of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Columnist: M.J. Murphy Funeral Home

Dr. Albert Edward Kodzo Kormewlo Timpo, 79, of East Windsor passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center of Plainsboro, NJ. Albert was born in Accra, Ghana.



Albert, a pediatrician, trained at the Hadassah Medical School in Israel with residency at the Metropolitan Hospital in New York. He was employed by Garden State Medical Group (RCHP) in Princeton, worked as Health specialist with the USAID in Ethiopia and as a Medical Officer with the UNHCR in Namibia in addition to several consultancies with a number of United Nations agencies.



Predeceased by his parents Dick Mensah and Alice (Arthur) Timpo.



He is survived by his loving wife Emelia Ethel (Ackah) Timpo, three daughters Awoye, Emefa, and Edem in New Jersey and his siblings Anna, William, George, Mercy, Virginia, Samuel, Clement and Juliana in Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States in addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:00AM-11:00AM at The M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road Monmouth Junction, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00AM at The M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road Monmouth Junction, NJ. Burial will follow in Somerset Hills Cemetery and Mausoleum, Basking Ridge.



