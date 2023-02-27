Nzema Maanle Council, Quo vadis?

Opinions of Monday, 27 February 2023

Columnist: Elizabeth Allua Vaah

Thank God some of us are still alive to bear testimony to the birth and strategic vision of the Nzema Maanle Council. The author was one of the members of the Nzema Youth Association, who played a critical role in the establishment of the Nzema Maanle Council during the reign of General Ignatius Kutu

Acheampong, a great sympathiser of the Nzema people:



After the meeting with General Acheampong the author gave Awulaemɔ a

luncheon reception at his North Kaneshie residence in Accra. The Omanhene of

the Western Nzema Traditional area, Awulae Amaekyi was the de facto leader

and spokesperson of the seven Awulaemo. Among the seven Omanhenes were

four Ndweafo including Beyin, Atuabo, Nsein and Bamiangor. Coincidentally

the author and his Deputy, Mr Asilijoe, belonged to the Ndweafo clan.



The founding fathers of the Nzema Maanle Council were all selflessly dedicated

traditional rulers, who were not driven by power and fame or the mania of

amassing wealth. Indeed, the brother Omanhenes affectionately called their

de facto leader, Awulae Amaekyi “Osofo”. He was immaculate and God-fearing

and had Nzema Maanle at heart. The unification and progress of Nzema

Maanle was what Awulaemo stood for.



They were transparent and credible and so inspired confidence in the youth. They motivated the youth by their conduct and painful sacrifices. Awulae Agyevi Kwame, the only surviving member I remember, may attest to this recollection. That was why we had the Ankobra bridge under General Acheampong in no time.



Quo vadis, Nzema Maanle Council? In what direction are you moving, Nzema

Maanle Council?



By your oath of office, Awulaemɔ, you swore to always protect and defend us

and our lands. You came together as a Council to foster cohesion and peace

and fight as a united family for the social, economic and cultural

transformation of Nzemaland. Our lands, rivers and forests are threatened; our

very existence as a people is at the mercy of foreigners and their local

collaborators. May we remind ourselves about our glorious history.



The history of Ghana would be pathetically empty without due reverence to

the roles played in diverse ways by Nzemas. King Kaku Aka I said NO to British

imperialism in 1848 long before the partitioning of Africa in Berlin in 1884 by

the Europeans. King Kaku Aka, the great visionary, had foreseen what was

coming before the balkanization of the continent of Africa.



The partitioning of Africa seriously affected the Nzema kingdom. A great chunk of the kingdom including Big Assini otherwise known as Manvea, Bolokoso, present day Grand Bassam, Frambo, Essebo, Chapoum and towns and villages along the banks of the Jeun Lagoon fell to La Cote D’Ivoire.



King Kaku Aka did not want his sovereign subjects to be under British colonial

rule, thus laying the foundation for the liberation struggle of the Gold Coast

and Africa. He was betrayed, arrested and detained at Cape Coast by the

British colonisers until his death. Perhaps, 'ingratitude and traitors’ arms quite vanquished” and killed him in prison.



Pa George Grant of Nzema later came and formed the first political party, the

United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in the Gold Coast. Dr Kwame Nkrumah

of this land consummated the struggle by founding the State of Ghana. Kwame

Nkrumah is and Nzema shall continue to be the Conductor Civitatis Ghanasis -

Founder of the State of Ghana.



We must celebrate these achievements. It was about time we set up monuments of king Kaku Aka, Pa George Grant and Dr Nkrumah in our principal towns - Axim, Nsein, Bamiangor, Nkroful, Atuabo, Beyin, Half Assini, Elubo, Jaway Wharf, Bonyere and Tikoba 1 in honour of King Kaku Aka, Pa George Grant and Kwame Nkrumah. We must wear and carry effigies of our leaders and come out with appropriate slogans to eulogise them.



The advent of a descendant of King Kaku Aka should not divide us; but rather

unite us in our celebration. The home-coming of the descendants of King

Prempeh 1, who was also exiled to the Seychelles did not destroy the Ashanti

kingdom. Awulaemɔ and Nanamɔ should not preside over disintegrated chiefdoms and quarrel among themselves, while strangers and criminals benefit from the wealth of our land.



Kwame Nkrumah, Founder of the State of Ghana told the British and the

international community and I quote “The black man is capable of managing

his own affairs” “The Congo problem is an African problem and must be solved

by Africans” unquote.



In the same vein the Nzema problem is a family feud. Let us, Nzemas, demonstrate without any outside intervention, that we “are capable of managing our own affairs”. Let the Seven Awulaemɔ of the Nzema Maanle family welcome King Kaku III with open arms and warm embrace to take his rightful place in the Nzema traditional area of authority (the ancient kingdom of Nzema, which stretched to Bolokoso, present day Grand Bassam, Frambo, Essebo and Chapoum beyond the Jeun Lagoon in La Cote d’Ivoire).



His Royal Majesty Tumvole Kaku Aka III should NOT, I respectively submit, lose

sight, that during the interregnum between 1848 and his royal ascension to the

throne, the Kingdom continued under successive administrations, conceding

though that the Stool and the jurisdiction never decay.



On the pattern of the “doctrine of Inviolability of Borders” adopted by the

Organization of African Unity (OAU) now AU over the artificial borders created

in Berlin in 1884, which could have created unnecessary friction among African

countries, the prevailing Nzema Paramountcies and the Omanhenes who are

now in office should continue their reign on an agreed formula, which our very

capable scholars including university professors, lawyers, serving and retired

senior civil and public servants, technocrats, diplomats, Members of

Parliament and citizens, who are versatile in customary practices and usage

may help to put in place.



In all humility may we avail ourselves of this opportunity to appeal to

Awulaemɔ to reconsider the expensive ligations, which also widely open the

door to outsiders to siphon our resources to the detriment of our people. Let

us end the ligations and jaw jaw as our noble ancestors did.



Meanwhile all attacks and insults must cease. Let us use the social media to

fight for our right, extol our leaders, enlighten the Ghanaian public about our

history and our untapped potential and not to destroy one another. Let us

know ourselves. Let us forgive and accommodate one another. Let us always

remember that “We are the Founders of Ghana,” “We are Ghana Gas and

Ghana Oil” “We deserve equal treatment.” “One tribe One destiny.” These

should be part of our slogans.



Long live Nzema Maanle.