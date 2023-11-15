Nurturing recovery: The crucial role of post-surgical rehabilitation in neurosurgery

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Columnist: Dr Simon Badu

I believe it is essential to raise awareness of a crucial but frequently overlooked part of the healing process for patients having neurosurgical surgeries. As a neurosurgeon committed to improving the health and well-being of our community, I feel that this is true.



The medical specialty of neurosurgery treats fragile and complicated systems like the spine and brain. Even though surgery is important, the days, weeks, and months that follow are just as important for a patient's recuperation and return to their regular lives.



In neurosurgery, the goals of post-surgical rehabilitation are to improve general well-being, control pain, and maximize cognitive and physical function. It's a specially designed procedure where a multidisciplinary team, comprising occupational therapists, speech therapists, and physical therapists, collaborates to address each patient's specific needs. Physical therapy is

essential for patients who have had spine surgeries or other operations that impact their range of motion.



Therapists closely collaborate with patients to enhance their coordination, strength, and flexibility. Exercises are intended to avoid issues like muscle atrophy and joint stiffness in addition to restoring function.



The goal of occupational therapy is to assist patients in regaining autonomy over their everyday routines. This could entail regaining control over fine motor abilities, adjusting to changes in perception, or coming up with creative solutions to challenges. Occupational therapy can play a crucial role in helping patients recuperating from brain surgery reintegrate their cognitive functions and improve their memory and problem-solving abilities.



When communication and speech are affected by neurosurgery procedures, speech therapists intervene to offer targeted therapies. Exercises that enhance articulation, language understanding, and cognitive-communication abilities may be part of this.



Maintaining consistency is crucial for recovering from surgery. By doing the recommended exercises and attending therapy sessions, patients are encouraged to take an active role in their recovery process. This dedication not only expedites the recuperation process but also gives people the ability to take charge of their own lives again. Post-surgical rehabilitation treats the

emotional and psychological components of healing in addition to the physical recovery.



After neurosurgery, recovery can be difficult, therefore it's important to have a solid support network. Therapists frequently offer coping mechanisms and emotional support to patients dealing with the psychological effects of surgery.



Following neurosurgery, recovery is comprised of incremental gains that are worthy of joy. Gaining the ability to walk on one's own again, developing better hand-eye coordination, or reaching a cognitive milestone are all achievements that should be celebrated. We are lucky to have committed rehabilitation facilities and neurosurgery recovery specialists in our town. If you or a loved one needs assistance during the recovery process following surgery, think about

contacting these nearby resources.



To sum up, post-operative rehabilitation plays a critical role in the neurosurgical process. To guarantee a thorough and effective recovery, patients and healthcare providers collaborate closely. By realizing the value of rehabilitation, we enable our community and ourselves to accept the whole range of recovery following neurosurgery.



Regaining a happy and meaningful life is the goal of recovery, not just getting past a medical obstacle.