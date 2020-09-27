Opinions of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Not the right time to tolerate any Independent Parliamentary candidate in Kumawu constituency

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Much as Kumawu Constituency shouldn't get inextricably married to any one particular political party, it is in much the same way dangerous for the constituents to be distracted by the unsubstantiated populist promises to them by the independent candidate filed to contest the upcoming 7 December 2020 parliamentary election for the seat. It is not the time to yield to the " trial and error" fantasies by the said independent candidate.



The danger he currently poses is to divide the NPP votes to enhance the chance of the NDC parliamentary candidate in the constituency winning the seat. There is no way this self-styled knowledgeable Kumawu-born NPP man going independent will win the election.



I shall request the constituents to see the benefits of the free Senior High School (SHS) education to them and their family members. They must see the usefulness in the agricultural policies by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government to the entire nation. These and other farsighted social intervention policies and programmes implemented by the NPP government will be abolished should the NDC under the leadership of the clueless, incompetent and avid for power and wealth, John Dramani Mahama, win the 7 December 2020 election. Should he win the election, all those in the constituency enjoying the benefits of the so far implemented policies by the NPP government , must be ready to foot the school bills by their wards.



Any single vote cast for the independent candidate is a wasted protest vote since he cannot win the election. Again, voting "skirt and blouse", the encouraged campaign strategy by the independent candidate and his agents and assigns is not only injurious to President cum presidential-aspirant Nana Akufo-Addo but also, to the Kumawuman electorate. If Nana Akufo-Addo wins the election but without a reasonable majority of the parliamentary seats, he may end up becoming a lame duck during his period at the presidency. Is this that the constituents want? No!!!



I hope the incumbent parliamentarian will take note of the reasons why some people are behind the independent candidate to act more actively to the benefit of the constituents should he win the election.



Fellow Kumawu constituents, please don't waste your vote on the newly emerged independent candidate since he doesn't stand an iota of chance to win the seat come election 7 December 2020.



The Kumawu constituency deserves better from both the Member of Parliament and the NPP government.



No chance for the independent candidate, although he is seriously exercising his constitutional human rights as it is expected of any discerning person.



FOUR MORE FOR NANA & Basoah to do more!

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.