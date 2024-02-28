Northern Culture: Embracing tradition through respect and honor

Opinions of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Columnist: Abubakari Sidick Ahmed

In the rich tapestry of Mamprugu, Dagbon and Wale cultures, the values of respect for the elderly, honor, humility, and the symbolism of bowing hold a sacred place. These values are not mere customs or traditions; they are the very foundation upon which relationships, discipline, and order are built.



The act of bowing, as exemplified by Dr. Bawumia in the image above, is a profound gesture that speaks volumes about the deep-rooted values of Mamprugu, Dagbon and Wale societies. It is a physical manifestation of the respect and reverence that one holds for their elders and those in positions of authority.



Bowing is not just a gesture of submission; it is a symbol of humility and recognition of the wisdom and experience that come with age. By lowering oneself in this manner, one acknowledges the inherent worth and dignity of the person being greeted, affirming their place in the social hierarchy.



In these cultures, respect for the elderly is not just a formality; it is a way of life. Elders are revered for their wisdom, knowledge, and guidance, and their words carry weight and authority. By showing respect through acts of bowing, individuals demonstrate their willingness to learn from and be guided by those who have come before them.



Furthermore, the values of honor and humility are closely intertwined with the act of bowing. By humbling oneself before others, one shows a willingness to put aside their own ego and pride in favor of honoring the dignity and worth of those around them. This act of selflessness fosters a sense of unity and harmony within the community, creating a strong foundation for mutual respect and understanding.



In a world where individualism and self-promotion often take precedence, the values of respect, honor, and humility embodied in the act of bowing serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of putting others before oneself. Through these values, relationships are strengthened, discipline is maintained, and order is preserved within society.



As we reflect on the symbolism of bowing in Mamprugu, Dagbon and Wale cultures demonstrated by Dr. Bawumia and Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, let us be inspired to cultivate these values in our own lives. Let us strive to show respect to our elders, honor those in positions of authority, and practice humility in our interactions with others.



In doing so, we can create a more harmonious and compassionate world for all. I call upon every admirer of the rich Ghanaian culture to join me to commend the two stalwarts the NDC and the NPP for upholding the northern culture. This singular act will not go unnoticed in Ghana and beyond.