Nobody can destroy a good man

Opinions of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Columnist: Frank Kuanyawo

The fifth president of the fourth republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the only president in the fourth republic who worked with the Republican Party of the United State Of America and now working with the Democratic Party is a good man.



For him, the battle is always for the Lord. Nobody can turn the hand of God against him. You don’t need to be a perfect person. You just have to be willing and obedient with a good heart for God to use you. Remember, Mr. President, great minds have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. I am grateful to God for giving you and Dr. Bawumia to Ghana at a time like this. You did not struggle to win the election for your second term because you deserve it as a good man. Great minds discuss ideas and solve problems. Small and mediocre minds insult, do propaganda, tell lies, gossip, destroy others, and create violence.



There are still good people in this life. Life is not hard, it is people that are bad. Our biggest problem is, we keep meeting and listening to bad people so they give us a bad look at life and a bad look at Ghana. We can say bad things about a good person but we cannot destroy him. No matter how far a lie runs, it will surely be overtaken by the truth someday.



The anti-Rawlings NDC before the 2016 election was determined to destroy Nana Addo. They said, he can’t be president; he is too short; he is under a curse; he is old; and above all, they were going to retire him as an old man. The old man then retired the young sitting president in a humiliating defeat with an unprecedented wide margin in the history of the fourth republic. They have since not recovered from that defeat.



There was also propaganda that if he became president, our children would end up smoking weed on our streets. And that he sold all his father’s properties both abroad and in Ghana. Should he become the president, Ghana’s money would be used to pay for all his debts. Thank God our children under his presidency are not smoking weed but are in school for free and are also being fed by Ghana’s money.



That is the greatest legacy any leader can leave for the generation. Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta, the finance minister is the only minister in the fourth republic to be bold enough to find the money for his government to execute the free education policy. Many in my mother’s village who would have ended up as social misfits are in Senior High Schools and the Universities

today.



They did not spare their founder, the late J. J. Rawlings who brought them from

obscurity to prominence. Their founder had to refer to them as babies with sharp teeth. Do you have to destroy another to get to the top? Why don’t we campaign on our achievements? Whether Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is your brother or cousin does not matter.



What matters is whether he is doing the job you assigned him. If they have anything against him, let them bring the evidence. I hate politics of hatred, politics of envy and bitterness, politics of tribalism, and politics of destroying others’ reputations.



Now that you become the president, they are determined to destroy every good policy you have for the poor. They want to make Ghana ungovernable. If not for your good heart and your love for Ghana, God would not have intervened in the parliament for the parliamentarians to vote for Mr. Bagbin as the speaker. If Mr. Bagbin had not won as the speaker, only God knew what would have happened in parliament and by extension what Ghana would have become that fateful day.

Let us continue to remind ourselves that we are one united nation and not enemies.



Politics should not divide us.



H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saved our country from the chaos after the

declaration of the result of the 2012 election petition by Justice Atuguba. He loves his country and proved that no life should be lost when one loses an election. As a law-abiding citizen, he accepted the decision of the court which in turn brought great relief to our nation. He then made a vow to God that he will build a national cathedral in honour of God if God gives him victory in the 2016 election. God indeed gave him a resounding victory in the 2016 election.



The cathedral would be built. Akuffo Addo is not

building a cathedral for his family. He is building it for God and for Ghana. It comes with both spiritual and physical benefits. His God has started exposing his enemies and by December 2024, his enemies will defeat themselves before the election. God can use anybody for what He(God) wants to do. Let them call him names. It does not matter. He has done his two terms successfully.



Did God not use a prostitute like Rahab to spare the two spies? What can God not do? He loves everybody and gives rain and sun to us all. It is not how a person looks or how many times a person goes to church. God looks at our heart conditions. He says in His word that He will use the foolish things of the world to shame the wise. God has chosen Nana and you can see it for yourself.



They are now confessing their evil deeds against the nation during the 2020 election. What if the opposition had reacted and lives were lost? Mr. President, be bold and courageous. The battle is still for the Lord. Anyone who treats you with contempt will be cursed. Thank God for your life and thank God for your Vice President as well. They refer to your vice as a liar simply because they are scared of him. They are not accustomed to his success because he is always reflecting back to them something they do not recognize.



They do not read and are also not exposed. Even if they read they do not understand because they are always in a hurry to peddle lies. They have become rumour mongers and gossips. They have become so confident in their ignorance.

I am equally not surprised when they are now waging war against the building of the national cathedral. That the national cathedral is an occult centre? Hmmmmmmm. No wonder they told us that their followers have short memories and are gullible. No wonder they told us they are number one when it comes to unleashing violence. No wonder they told us they are going to frustrate government businesses. The more they attack you and your good plans, the more they go down.



Your government may fail Ghanaians but the alternative is not this anti Rawlings NDC. What we do not know is that anyone can win an election based on some circumstances but governance goes beyond winning an election. They don’t want anything good for the poor. They want the poor to remain where they are with their local propaganda. How can a leader who gives free education to all his citizens be regarded as wicked? Let them say and do their worst but God will

continue to do His best for Nana.



It is true that there is hardship in Ghana but it is also true that the hardship is a global one. It is also true that most causes of the hardship in Ghana are self-inflicted. The Akuffo Addo/Bawumia government has done their best but more needs to be done. We do not need to go to the IMF for a bailout. You promised Ghana beyond aid and it is possible. Our biggest challenge is corruption and I am glad your government is taking steps to reduce that by the implementation of the Ghana card and Digitalization. The constitution should be reviewed. Ghana needs not more than 40 ministers.



We do not need 275 members of parliament. Ex gratia should be abolished. Doing politics in Ghana should not be a lucrative business. Politicians have become richer than the country. Mr. President, please do something before you leave office. If possible, the winner takes all should be discouraged. An all inclusive government will be the best solution to the problems of a developing nation like Ghana. Dr. Spio, Dr. Abu Sakara, Prof. Alabi, Dr. Kumbuor and many others cannot be idle when the NPP is in power.



Let us look beyond party politics from now on because of the lessons we have

learnt since 1993. I am by this medium appealing to the cadres to reorganize the Rawlings NDC so the NPP can have a formidable opposition. Above all, every good leader reproduces himself and Akuffo Addo is the only president in the fourth republic to reproduce himself in the person of Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The anti-Rawlings NDC believes in lies and propaganda but it will not help them. The 2024 election will redefine their true position in Ghana. A nation is not built on lies and propaganda. It is built on facts, issues, and achievements.

They talk as if given the opportunity they can do better. We tried them and we know them.



They will do worse. They have nothing to offer Ghana.

Let us build a country where everyone will come to accept the fact that we can all not be equal but we can all be happy together.



Long live Ghana.