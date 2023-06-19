No womb required: The shocking future of human reproduction

Opinions of Monday, 19 June 2023

Columnist: Amanda Clinton Esq

In a breakthrough that could revolutionize the way children are conceived, scientists have developed synthetic embryos using just stem cells. No sperm or egg cells (oocytes) were involved. The research, presented by Professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston, could offer new hope to couples who are unable to conceive naturally.



The team used induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), which are adult cells that have been reprogrammed to become pluripotent, or embryonic-like. The iPS cells were then coaxed to form synthetic embryos. The synthetic embryos were able to develop into blastocysts, which are the early stages of embryos that implant in the uterus. However, they did not develop any further.



The researchers say that the next step is to try to develop synthetic embryos that can develop into viable fetuses. They also hope to develop synthetic embryos that can be used for research purposes.



Furthermore, in an unprecedented leap into the future of human reproduction, Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi of Kyushu University in Japan is leading research that could fundamentally redefine parenthood and birth. By successfully growing mouse eggs and sperm in the lab, Hayashi's team has paved the way for a world in which human reproduction may no longer be bound by age, sex, or biological fertility.



Building on the potential of synthetic embryos, this groundbreaking research indicates a future where human eggs and sperm could be developed in a lab, culminating in a viable fetus nurtured in an artificial womb. The implications of this are as profound as they are diverse, touching upon every aspect of society.



At the forefront, this research could dramatically shift our approach to infertility and age-related childbearing restrictions. Women of any age could potentially have babies, allowing older parents or those with fertility issues a chance at parenthood that was previously unattainable. The possibilities for same-sex couples are equally revolutionary, opening new pathways to parenthood that are biologically their own.



But along with these liberating prospects come profound questions about the societal, ethical, and moral implications of this research. The capability to produce babies in a lab challenges established biological, social, and chronological norms. With the potential to extend fertility indefinitely, we are forced to reconsider our understanding of the 'right' age for parenthood.



In the context of couples trying for children, the advent of synthetic embryos and a potential future where human eggs and sperm could be grown in a lab, we can consider several advantages and disadvantages that such technological leaps could bring to couples trying for children and society at large.



Advantages:



Overcoming infertility: For couples struggling with infertility, synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies could present a life-changing solution. These technologies could provide a means for these couples to have biological children, an option which may have been previously inaccessible.



Extending the biological clock: Age-related fertility issues could become a thing of the past. Women of any age could potentially have babies, challenging the existing chronological norms around childbearing.



Same-sex parenthood: For same-sex couples, the opportunity to have a child that is biologically related to both parents could be realized. This could represent a significant step forward in family planning and reproductive rights.



Reducing pregnancy-related health risks: The use of artificial wombs could alleviate health risks associated with pregnancy and childbirth, making the process safer for mothers or those who are at high-risk.



Preventing genetic disorders: If eggs and sperm are developed in the lab, it opens up the potential for genetic screening and modifications to prevent certain inheritable diseases.



Disadvantages:



Ethical concerns: The creation of synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies raises profound ethical questions. The notion of 'designer babies,' where certain traits could be selected, poses serious ethical dilemmas and could lead to unintended social consequences, such as a lack of diversity or increased inequality.



Religious and cultural conflict: These technologies could conflict with religious and cultural beliefs about the sanctity of life and traditional childbearing. They could also challenge societal norms, creating potential tension and disagreement.



Cost and accessibility: The technologies involved are likely to be expensive, at least initially, potentially leading to a gap between those who can and cannot afford to use them. This could exacerbate existing social inequalities.



Potential health risks: While these technologies aim to create healthier babies, the long-term health effects of lab-grown reproduction are unknown. It could potentially lead to unforeseen health complications in the future.



Legal and regulatory challenges: The use of synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies will necessitate new or updated laws and regulations to govern their use, posing complex legal challenges for governments worldwide.



It is difficult to say how long it will be until this technology becomes widely available. However, it is likely that it will be several years before this technology is available to the general public, however this may take as little as 5 years to bring to market.



There are a number of factors that will need to be considered before this technology can be widely available. These factors include the cost of the procedure, the safety of the procedure, and the ethical and social concerns that have been raised.



As we unravel the scientific intricacies of synthetic embryos, a question looms large - what does it mean for the concept of the human soul?



Throughout history, cultures across the world have pondered the nature and origins of the soul, the unseen spiritual essence said to define our humanity. In the Christian tradition, for example, the soul is often thought to be imparted at the moment of conception. But when conception happens in a laboratory, can the same spiritual significance be assigned?



From another perspective, numerous philosophical and spiritual traditions propose that the soul is not a product of conception, but instead pre-exists it and chooses its physical form. Following such a viewpoint, the location or method of conception would have little bearing on the existence or non-existence of the soul.



Moreover, if we accept the notion that the soul is more than mere biology, then it follows that the conditions of one's birth—whether natural or in a lab—should not impact the existence of one's soul. In this sense, a child born of a synthetic embryo would be as soulful as any other.



However, this line of reasoning does not dismiss the profound ethical and moral dilemmas that synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies present. These questions require deep introspection, open dialogue, and respect for a diversity of beliefs.



Indeed, the debate about the human soul and synthetic embryos is as much a question of spirituality as it is of science. It invites us to reflect on our collective understanding of life, consciousness, and the essence of being human. As we continue to push the boundaries of our scientific capabilities, it is imperative that we also evolve our philosophical, ethical, and spiritual perspectives, striving always for a harmonious balance between science and soul.



As we navigate the new frontier of synthetic embryos and a future where lab-grown babies may become a possibility, African and Asian nations stand on the precipice of a bio-revolution that has the potential to reshape societal norms. This is particularly significant in countries like Ghana, where a balance between tradition and modernity is a crucial part of societal evolution.



In Ghana, like many African nations, community and familial bonds play an integral role in the fabric of society. The advent of lab-grown babies could challenge these established norms, particularly the traditional view of motherhood and the societal role of women. With pregnancies potentially happening outside the human body, motherhood could undergo a significant redefinition, impacting social relationships and structures. It may also empower women by alleviating health risks associated with childbirth, and by providing opportunities for those who, for various reasons, are unable to conceive naturally.



However, these societal shifts will require careful navigation. The respect for tradition and the elderly, which is deeply ingrained in African societies, could potentially clash with these new reproductive technologies. Cultural and religious beliefs about the sanctity of life and conception could present hurdles in the acceptance of synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies. Therefore, extensive public engagement and education will be needed to discuss and shape the ethical parameters of these technologies.



Policy makers in Africa and Asia will undoubtedly face the challenging task of formulating regulations around these technologies. As these regions grapple with numerous other public health priorities, such as infectious diseases and maternal health, policymakers will need to balance these immediate concerns with the long-term implications of synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies. The potential for misuse of these technologies, such as for gender selection or eugenics, underscores the importance of robust regulatory frameworks.



Furthermore, the question of accessibility looms large. If synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies become a reality, will they be accessible to all, or will they widen the existing socio-economic divide? Ensuring equitable access to these technologies will be a paramount concern for policymakers. Addressing this may require collaboration with international organizations and the development of policies that ensure these technologies are not solely the privilege of the wealthy.



While the potential of synthetic embryos and lab-grown babies is tantalizing, it will be crucial for Africa and Asia to navigate this path in a manner that respects cultural nuances, prioritizes ethical considerations, and upholds the fundamental right to health. As we stand on the brink of a brave new world, the words of Ghanaian scholar and diplomat Kofi Annan ring true: "Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family." It is through knowledge and open dialogue that we will be able to harness the power of these technologies for the collective good.



This innovation also invites a comparison with cinematic dystopias such as 'Gattaca' and 'Brave New World', cautionary tales warning us about the potential misuse of genetic technologies. In "Gattaca," society becomes stratified based on genetic purity, while "Brave New World" envisages a future where human beings are produced en masse in laboratories, devoid of individuality.



While we are not yet at a stage where children can be grown entirely in labs, the question is not whether it is possible, but rather, if it is desirable. Synthetic embryos could be seen as the first step towards this direction, and with it comes the need for a redefinition of what it means to create a child. In such a Brave New World, what would it mean for notions of the family, parenthood, and human identity?



As we contemplate the potential of lab-grown babies, another burgeoning field of science tugs at our collective consciousness - Artificial Intelligence. A provocative question emerges: could we see a future where lab-grown babies possess in-built AI capabilities?



From a purely scientific standpoint, the integration of AI capabilities within human biology is not beyond the realm of possibility. With advancements in neurotechnology and AI, we might envisage a world where a synthetic embryo is equipped with an artificial neural network, enhancing its cognitive and learning abilities.



This fusion of biology and AI could have far-reaching implications. For instance, children born with in-built AI could potentially possess enhanced intelligence, memory, and problem-solving abilities. They might be able to learn new languages or grasp complex scientific concepts with ease, revolutionizing our understanding of education and cognitive development.



However, as we tread this uncharted territory, we must also confront the ethical quandaries this presents. Would the creation of such enhanced individuals lead to a new form of inequality, stratifying society into those with and without AI enhancements? Moreover, could the introduction of AI capabilities compromise the individuality and free will of these lab-grown babies? After all, one of the key facets of the human experience is our ability to learn, grow, and adapt - to overcome our biological limitations through sheer will and determination.



And then, there's the question of identity. If a child is born with in-built AI, where do we draw the line between the human and the artificial? Would these individuals be seen as human, machine, or a new form of life entirely?



At the heart of these debates lies a fundamental question about our nature as human beings. As we delve deeper into the entwined realms of synthetic biology and artificial intelligence, we must reflect upon what it means to be human. In our quest for progress, it is crucial that we do not lose sight of the values, rights, and dignity that define our shared humanity. The challenge of the future, it seems, will not just be about pushing the boundaries of science, but also about preserving the essence of human spirit in the face of unprecedented technological advancement.



Moreover, these technological advancements also challenge traditional understandings of the soul and spirituality. Will a synthetically-created individual be seen as possessing a soul? How will our religious institutions adapt to these new realities?



On a larger scale, it invites us to ponder about the societal impacts. With population control as a potential advantage, the science of synthetic embryos might offer a solution to the ever-mounting pressure of overpopulation. Yet, it is not without its pitfalls. Could this technology lead to a situation where birth becomes a privilege rather than a right?



Equally, as we usher in this new era of 'designer babies', we must confront the question of genetic selection. Will it lead to a future where babies are selected based on preferred characteristics, reinforcing societal biases and potentially leading to a lack of diversity? The 1997 film "Gattaca" portrays a dystopian society where genetic manipulation has created a class system, reminding us of the potential dangers of meddling with nature.



Other films, like "The Matrix" and "A.I. Artificial Intelligence", further explore the notion of synthetic life, hinting at potential psychological and existential crises. Can a child grown in a lab form the same emotional bonds? Will they question their existence, their purpose? And in a more eerie contemplation – could they even be considered 'human' as per our current understanding of the term?



On one hand, synthetic embryos could offer a revolutionary solution for infertility, genetic diseases, and population control. On the other, it presents profound philosophical, ethical, and societal questions about the nature of life, identity, and what it means to be human.



Undoubtedly, this groundbreaking research invites us to reflect, not only on the scientific marvel of synthetic embryos but also on the ethical and societal parameters we need to establish. As we stand on the precipice of this new age of human reproduction, we must ensure that we approach this brave new world with an informed and empathetic understanding, so that technology serves humanity, and not the other way around.



In the face of this grand synthesis of science and philosophy, it is essential to remember that while we may have the ability to manipulate the biological fabric of life, the power to nurture a soul still lies within the realm of love, understanding, and human connection. It is these quintessential elements of humanity that must guide us as we navigate through the labyrinth of synthetic embryos and their ethical ramifications.



Our collective future depends not just on the marvels of scientific breakthroughs but also on the strength of our moral compass. This is a journey we must undertake together, for it will define us for generations to come.



As to when synthetic embryos could become a widespread reality, estimates vary. While the science is promising, moving from the lab to real-world application is a process fraught with scientific, ethical, and regulatory hurdles. Experts suggest it could take a decade or more before synthetic embryos become a commonly used technology in human reproduction. And the prospect of babies being grown entirely in labs, outside of a human womb, is likely even further in the future, given the monumental scientific and ethical challenges it presents.



As we stand on the brink of this potential new era in human reproduction, the dialogue must be inclusive. Perspectives from all corners of the globe, including Africa and Asia, are crucial in shaping the ethical, social, and regulatory landscape of synthetic embryos. And as we march forward, it is essential that we remember: progress is not just about embracing what science can achieve, but also understanding what society is willing to accept.