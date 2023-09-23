Opinions of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Where there is a will, there is a way. This is part of the belief that keeps going the camp of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) in their resolute determination to see him emerge victorious in the impending NPP flagbearer’s contest.



Those of us who support Kennedy do believe in the wonders of the heading of this publication, thus, “No Shaking”.



We are well-grounded in the belief that Kennedy is currently a God-send servant come to liberate Ghanaians from the chains of official corruption, malfeasances, political dishonesty, visionless, joblessness and non-enforcement of the laws of the land.



No matter what anyone says, Kennedy is more than a presidential material. He does stand taller than any of his rivals on the issues of honesty and strict enforcement of the laws. Without stringent enforcement of the laws, no country can prosper to the admiration of its citizenry.



As Rome was not built in a day as the saying goes, so can no nation develop socio-economically to benefit her citizens if the laws of the land are not strictly enforced and adhered to by the people. When the laws work with each person conforming to its demands, the country and the people stand to prosper simultaneously.



Who among the four contestants can be said to surpass Kennedy in the two areas mentioned above? I don’t think there is any.



While most NPP faithful are thinking about winning election 2024 for the party, the supporters of Kennedy are thinking about winning the election to save Mother Ghana from slipping any further down that pit of lawlessness, the bane of Ghana’s socio-politico-economic emancipation.



Those using Kennedy’s propensity to insult as his drawback, a perfect campaign issue to seize and capitalise on to nail him down, have failed, I must confess. His insults pale to nothing compared to his capabilities to save Ghana.



All the fans of Kennedy and his showdown apostles are saying, for them, until the bones are rotten, it is “No Shaking” all the way.



Ghanaians, please be politically savvy. Think more about your future and that of your offspring than thinking about only what you can get today which may be comparable to the morning dew that dissipates with the rising Sun.



I trust in Dr Alhaji Mohammadu Bawumia; however, it is not his season yet, considering the level of lawlessness, official corruption, malfeasances, etc., ongoing in the country.



I cannot stand the continuous devastation of the nation’s water bodies, arable and fertile lands and forests, while for political correctness or incorrectness, the government of the day has become incapacitated to dealing with the situation which is made worse by the opposition NDC promising to encourage and resource the perpetrators of the devastation to carry on with their work if they came to power.



Is it good for us as Ghanaians to sit on the fence while the mentioned elements of life are irreparably destroyed? No. Why then not vote for someone who can end that canker within days of assuming power as the president of Ghana?



Such person is no one other than your well-known Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.), the product of Assin Dompim L/A Middle School.



I prefer to see a team of Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Alhaji Mohammudu Bawumia, Dr Kwabena Duffour and Dr George Akuffo-Dampare (IGP) rule Ghana come election 2024 where Kennedy wins as president to form his government.



Those of us supporting Kennedy and Dr Bawumia should please desist from attacking the personality of any of them.



What happens if the one you are insanely attacking today emerges victorious on 4 November 2023 from the flagbearership contest? Will you then swallow back your sputum to go and campaign for him? This is why you must be circumspect in what you say or write.