No one will take your wives under a 24-hour economy

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
The story is told of a young man who applied for a job at a company. The Human Resource Officer (HRO) of the company invited him for an interview and the following ensued:
HRO: What is your name?
Mike: MP sir
HRO: In full, please
Mike : Michael Peprah
HRO: Your father’s name?
Mike: MP sir
HRO: What does that mean?
Mike: Mensah Peprah
HRO: Your home town?
Mike: MP sir
HRO: What’s that?
Mike : Mampong Pataasi
HRO: What is your qualification?
Mike: MP
HRO : (Angry) what is that?
Mike: Mathematics Professor
HRO: So why do you need a job?
Mike: It is because of MP sir
HRO: Meaning?
Mike: Money Problems
HRO: Would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time? What’s your personality like?
Mike: MP sir
HRO: And what is that?
Mike: Marvelous Personality
HRO: I see, I will get back to you
Mike: Sir, how was my MP, sir?
HRO: And what’s that again?
Mike: My Performance
HRO: I think you have an MP
Mike: Meaning?
HRO: Mental Problem!
Folks, on a more serious note, I’m scandalised by the way some prominent government appointees talk.
Not too long ago, a minister of state in his response to H.E. John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy said that when the policy is allowed to operate, people will take their wives while their husbands work in the night.
Conversely, a 24-hour economy will rather have wives stick to their husbands because men will earn enough money to look after their families.
This statement from a minister who is supposed to know better has attracted a lot of condemnation from the general public with some questioning his intellectual capability.
And even though his position as a minister is not in doubt, like the case of Mike, others are wondering whether his utterances have anything to do with MP because it's looking bad.