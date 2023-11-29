No one will take your wives under a 24-hour economy

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The story is told of a young man who applied for a job at a company. The Human Resource Officer (HRO) of the company invited him for an interview and the following ensued:



HRO: What is your name?



Mike: MP sir



HRO: In full, please



Mike : Michael Peprah



HRO: Your father’s name?



Mike: MP sir



HRO: What does that mean?



Mike: Mensah Peprah



HRO: Your home town?



Mike: MP sir



HRO: What’s that?



Mike : Mampong Pataasi



HRO: What is your qualification?



Mike: MP



HRO : (Angry) what is that?



Mike: Mathematics Professor



HRO: So why do you need a job?



Mike: It is because of MP sir



HRO: Meaning?



Mike: Money Problems



HRO: Would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time? What’s your personality like?



Mike: MP sir



HRO: And what is that?



Mike: Marvelous Personality



HRO: I see, I will get back to you



Mike: Sir, how was my MP, sir?



HRO: And what’s that again?



Mike: My Performance



HRO: I think you have an MP



Mike: Meaning?



HRO: Mental Problem!



Folks, on a more serious note, I’m scandalised by the way some prominent government appointees talk.



Not too long ago, a minister of state in his response to H.E. John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy said that when the policy is allowed to operate, people will take their wives while their husbands work in the night.



Conversely, a 24-hour economy will rather have wives stick to their husbands because men will earn enough money to look after their families.



This statement from a minister who is supposed to know better has attracted a lot of condemnation from the general public with some questioning his intellectual capability.



And even though his position as a minister is not in doubt, like the case of Mike, others are wondering whether his utterances have anything to do with MP because it's looking bad.