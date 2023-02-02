Nkrumah’s CPP one-party state was to prevent Ghana being destroyed by Akufo Addo’s family

Opinions of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Many events that have occurred in Ghana in the past can give one answer to today's Ghana's political crisis. Kwame Nkrumah’s enemies were not pleased that Ghana became a one-party state on February 1st, 1964, under the rule of the Convention's People's Party (CPP). He was accused of being egotistical, and a greedy dictator who wanted to rule the country with a one-party system.



Thank God I've lived to see the political and economic disasters under Akufo Addo today, which has led me to believe that Nkrumah's introduction of a one-party state was necessary because if he hadn't, Akufo Addo's family, including his father Edward Akufo Addo, a former lawyer and member of the "Big Six," would have obliterated the nation, just as his son Nana Akufo Addo has done.



It is no secret that the Akufo Addo family was one of Kwame Nkrumah's most antagonistic political hyenas, which made carrying out his plans challenging. Nkrumah's plans ran into trouble since the Akufo Addo family never agreed with him on issues about Ghana's development. Kwasi Pratt, a seasoned journalist from Ghana and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, claims that "Akanland" was the suggested name for the nation when Ghana won independence.



Who recommended calling this newly independent African country "Akanland?” It was Edward Akufo-Addo, the current president’s father. Ghanaians shouldn't be shocked to see how tribalism has negatively impacted Nana Akufo Addo because the name, “Akanland,” itself demonstrates how deeply embedded tribalism is in this family. Tribalism, incompetence, and chronic corruption are responsible for AkufoAddo’s failure.



I can’t find the reason Akufo Addo should be chosen to serve as president. I think the biggest mistake the NPP or Ghanaians made was not evaluating him before choosing him as the party's flag bearer. Since nothing is taken seriously in Africa, even if it includes health risks, Akufo Addo would have even paid his way through Ghana if he had failed every test to a president. Ghanaians are familiar with how corrupt politicians buy their way into political positions, that’s why nothing works in Ghana.



However, Ghanaians should have known that just because a person's father was a politician doesn't mean that his son or daughter is inevitably intelligent enough to be a politician or president. Ghanaians will understand my point considering how destructive Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta have been to our nation.



Although the man can boast and speak with an accent that makes people believe that Akufo Addo is bright, his head is empty of knowledge and wisdom. He is conceited and aware of corruption and theft, more than anything. You may always trust scientists and psychiatrists to inform you that a person's illness can be linked to his ancestors. Ghanaians can perceive that Ken Ofori-Atta is equally stupid since Akufo Addo isn't smart. He is the very worst financial minister there is.



Ghana is capable of being a great country. Many nations around the world, including some in Africa, are performing better than Ghana despite having only a fraction of Ghana's resources. This is because Ghana is run by a foolish family who poses as intellectuals and politicians. The NPP may not be a horrible party by itself, but with Akufo Addo leading the charge, Ghana is lagging far behind in terms of growth since that man is not a politician.



Like his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta, who is a fake and fraudulent finance minister, Akufo Addo is also a dishonest politician. There is a reason why Ghana is regarded as a peaceful nation in many parts of the world, including some emerging nations because of the harm this incompetent political family has done to the country, they will be expelled from any serious developing country, let alone a developed country.



After stealing to collapse the economy, Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta have run out of options and remedies. They then claim to Ghanaians that the IMF's rescue will boost the economy and that the debt restructuring program will make things better for the nation. This is known as a political scam because, if Ghana has resources like oil, gold, bauxite, manganese, and cocoa but this government still struggles to function, then, I'm sorry to say, toilet paper is more valuable than this government.



No other Ghanaian president has borrowed more money than Akufo Addo, yet it is unclear what he did with it. Ghana is now saddled with a significant debt that it is unable to trace. The president continued to borrow, and when counseled, he brashly said, "Even America borrows," insinuating that "America might as well borrow," but that "their presidents don't enjoy with Serwaa Broni in the air with state money," they use state money to develop the nation, while he neglects his nation.



The majority of Ghanaian politicians don't care about the country's development. They are only interested to steal public funds and redirect them to overseas accounts, which results in the country's continued underdevelopment, while they travel to developed nations for medical care. Are you not a foolish politician to do that?



How can Ghana become a prosperous nation if Alan Kyerematen is elected president? Just consider his statement, "Every Ghanaian who knows Akufo-Addo knows me," which implies that Kyerematen will be the same as "birds of the same feathers flocking together" about the fact that the majority of Ghanaians are aware that Akufo Addo is incompetent and corrupt. Many politicians in Ghana aspire to be president, but their words even suggest that they lack the intelligence to do so.



Though I don't require anything from Ghana, I shall write about whatever is obliterating that country as long as it is my nation and important to me. Nkrumah had a vision unlike that of any other Ghanaian leader and he was a very knowledgeable and intellectually accomplished scholar. You can try to discredit him and bury all of his accomplishments, but in the end, you will fail and the world will see how incompetent and corrupt you are. In Ghana right now, that is Akufo Addo's predicament.