Needy but brilliant students need an opportunity to gain higher education

Opinions of Monday, 1 May 2023

Columnist: Richmond Etsey Dzikushie

The lack of development offices in Ghana's higher education system has been a significant hindrance to the progress of tertiary education in the country. With a skyrocketing demand for better tertiary education, Ghana has experienced a surge in the number of aspiring students, whose academic dreams are abruptly halted because of a lack of financial resources to support their schooling. This article aims to investigate the absence of development offices in Ghana's tertiary education system and the impact of the lack of these offices on Ghanaian education.





The absence of development offices, although not uncommon in Ghana's tertiary institutions, is a significant setback and an impediment to the growth of the country's higher education system. A development office is a department within an academic institution that manages fundraising efforts, scholarships, endowments, and other financial resources to support the institution's programs and students. The office's core function is to develop a donor base that shares the institution's mission and vision and is willing to invest financially in its success.



Literature Review



A review of the literature reveals that many African countries, including Ghana, still struggle with the development of their tertiary education system. A study by Gomez and Bekoe (2014), for instance, revealed that Ghana's higher education institutions are perennially underfunded, with the Ghanaian government and private organizations bearing the brunt of the funding deficit. The study further highlighted the need for Ghanaian universities to establish development offices to secure more resources for their growth and sustainability.



Another study by Asunka and Temkin (2016) on higher education fundraising in Sub-Saharan Africa examined the role of development offices in Ghanaian universities' fundraising efforts. The study revealed that Ghanaian institutions require a comprehensive fundraising strategy to bridge the funding gap in higher education, while also ensuring that the funds are effectively used for the intended purpose.



Research Design and Methodology



This article is primarily qualitative in nature, with secondary data collection methods used to gather information from existing literature reviews and research studies. The data collected will be analyzed descriptively to demonstrate why development offices are essential for Ghana's higher education system.



Results



The study found that the absence of development offices in Ghana's tertiary education system is a significant setback that exacerbates the underfunding of the sector. The lack of financial resources has negatively impacted the quality of education in Ghana's tertiary institutions, with too few scholarships and grants available for students to support their academic pursuits.



Discussion



The establishment of development offices could be a game-changer for Ghana's higher education institutions. When development offices exist, they create new revenue streams, allowing institutions to support programs, scholarships, and other initiatives that enhance the student experience. Development offices also help build stronger connections with alumni and other constituents, who can play an essential role in the institutions' fundraising efforts.



Conclusion



This article highlights the critical need for development offices in Ghana's higher education system to improve financial resources and alleviate the issues of qualified but financially challenged students attending tertiary institutions. Ghanaian universities need development offices to create a broader base of funding, establish lasting relationships with the community, and sustain their growth and success over time. To encourage the establishment of development offices in Ghana, stakeholders must collaborate and provide institutional and policy-level support to assist the universities in raising funds for their programs and students.