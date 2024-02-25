Navigating the dangers of Ghana's passage of the Anti-LGBTQI Legislation: A concern for every Ghanaian

Opinions of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Columnist: Isaac Ofori

The proposed passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill in Ghana's parliament should be a matter of concern for every Ghanaian. This bill, which seeks to criminalize both the practice and promotion of LGBTQI activities, presents not only a diplomatic and economic challenge but also a threat to the social fabric of the nation.



In an increasingly interconnected world, cultures and societies are merging, and the concept of global citizenship is taking root. The spread of information through social media and television has made it impossible for any country, including Ghana, to remain isolated from global cultural norms. As such, our cultural traits and norms can no longer stand in isolation and be used as the sole basis for moral standards in determining the way of life of its citizens.



Furthermore, Ghana's economy relies heavily on diplomacy, international trade, tourism, and banking. The passage of this bill could jeopardize Ghana's standing in these areas, as it signals a move away from the principles of openness and inclusivity that underpin global cooperation and economic development.



The potential impact of this bill extends beyond the national level to affect every Ghanaian citizen. Those who view the passage of the bill as a victory for religion and culture may not realize that they are endorsing a future of disconnection from the global community. The implications for academia, trade, commerce, and even everyday activities such as travel are profound. Citizens could face dire consequences, including criminalization for personal choices, restricted opportunities for advancement, and potential isolation on the international stage.



Every Ghanaian must understand the far-reaching consequences of this bill. The freedom to live according to one's choices is at stake, and the potential for persecution and imprisonment for non-conformity is a grim reality. The impact on individual lives and the nation's economy cannot be overstated.



In conclusion, the passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill poses a significant threat to Ghana's social, economic, and diplomatic standing. It is a concern that should not be taken lightly by any Ghanaian, as it has the potential to affect every aspect of our lives. We must all be vigilant and consider the broader implications of this legislative action.