Navigating the crossroads: Balancing values, religion, and secularism in Ghana's approach to LGBTQI rights

Opinions of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Columnist: Isaac Ofori

Ghana stands at a pivotal juncture, necessitating the integration of values, religion, and secularism to foster social inclusion, acceptance, and global enlightenment.



The state legislature's contemplation of an anti-gay bill, ostensibly to uphold family values and regulate human sexual rights, has stirred controversy. The proposed legislation, targeting a minority group that poses minimal threat to the general populace, is perceived as discriminatory. It is imperative to discern the line between law and propaganda, unmasking the religious and cultural agendas that pose a global threat to human rights.



The notion of 'appropriate' human sexual rights is deeply rooted in religious and traditional teachings that endorse heterosexual orientation. The question arises: who has the authority to define acceptability? Is it religion or custom? The boundaries of human sexual liberties, whether public or private, are a subject of intense debate. Historically, sexual liberties have been a private affair between two consenting, cohabiting individuals.



The decisions they make within their private spaces should not be subject to moral judgment. Sexual orientation, an ontological choice, should not be stigmatized or deemed as violating natural boundaries. The imposition of a law that restricts this ontological choice infringes on individuals' rights to privacy and sexual orientation. If religion and tradition seek to establish boundaries, it raises questions about the essence of human evolution.



The concept of family values in Ghana is complex. What principles guide these values? How long has the nation collectively upheld a single value? Which of these principles is the LGBTQI community perceived to violate? How long have these values been under threat due to the presence and actions of LGBTQI individuals?



The LGBTQI issue is not confined to Ghana but is a global phenomenon. The question then arises: how does a global occurrence become a problem for Ghana's legal system or families? The answers to these questions reveal a hasty approach to counter a global trend with weak arguments that have precipitated legislation, rather than reshaping culture, tradition, and religion to accommodate and integrate these trends.



The minority should not suffer due to the clash between religion, traditions, and globalization. If the state rejects the interests of the LGBTQI minority group in the name of religion and tradition, it signifies a failure of the constitution that was designed to protect individual rights.



Such discrimination creates a hostile environment for individuals' beliefs and practices. Before criminalizing these individuals' activities, has the government considered their needs? Has the government prioritized social inclusion over exclusion? A plethora of social anomalies that contribute to daily immorality in society pose a threat to Ghana's family values and so what new immoral circumstances does the presence of LGBTQI individuals introduce into the nation?



A society that isolates and segregates is regressive, fostering hatred and unnecessary boundaries. Such a society is destined to remain in the past, resisting change. If the minority becomes a threat to the majority, then the LGBTQI phenomenon transcends being a localized issue and becomes a global wave that cannot be halted by legislation.



Instead, the state, tradition, and religion must brace for this wave and adopt teachings and practices that promote diversity and secularism. This ensures that their beliefs and values are not compromised while simultaneously attempting to manage the new trend.