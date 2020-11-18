Opinions of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Columnist: Emmanuel Graham Nyameke

Nana Addo must speak! Corruption still reigns in the NPP circles

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Four years ago, during your campaign stated categorically that if your fight against corruption will not secure you another four years, you careless.



Here is the ball game: you took office and realized something different.



What you saw was that being a President in Ghana is sweet and there is a need to secure another four years. You have failed!



In order to secure four more years to do more corrupt practices, you tried to interfere in the job of the Special Prosecutor. Lucky enough, he has not kept quiet. He has resigned from the post. The first to resign from a high office in the nation. I definitely know that many are going to follow his good step, and Nana Addo will be the next. He will have to do this to save his dignity.



Where is the outspoken Borrowmia, the vice president of the land? He being the vice president in the Anti-corruption entrepreneur business, where is he? Maybe Nana Addo is shocked by the action of the prosecutor and can’t speak, but you are the parrot in government and must speak on their behalf.



Have you realized how your own words have betrayed you? You and the president continue to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. You think Ghanaians should give you four more years to do more corrupt practices in Ghana? You don’t need another four years, what you need is resignation and if you don’t, the people of Ghana will vote massively to overthrow this corrupt and supporter of corruption out of power.



To God be the glory and to Martin Amidu praise for this great fight.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.