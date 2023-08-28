NPP special delegates conference: koowa di koowa

Opinions of Monday, 28 August 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The story is told of a Kenyan runner, Abel Mutai who was only a few metres from the finish line, but got confused with the markings on the track and stopped, thinking that he had finished the race.



A Spanish man, Ivan Fernandez, was right behind him and, realising what was going on, started shouting to the Kenyan to keep running. Mutai did not speak Spanish and so did not understand what his fellow runner was saying.



Seeing what was going on, Fernandez pushed Mutai to victory. A reporter asked Ivan, "Why did you do this?"



He replied, "I dream that one day we can have some sort of community life where we push ourselves and help each other win."



The reporter insisted "But why did you let the Kenyan win?"



Fernandez replied, "I didn't let him win, he was going to win. The race was his."



The reporter pushed further and asked again, "But you could have won!"



He looked at him and replied: "But what would be the merit of my victory? What would be the honour of this medal? What would my mother think of it?" Values are transmitted from generation to generation. What values do we teach our children and how much do you inspire others to earn?"



Some lessons learned here! Instead of exhibiting some sense of selflessness and promoting positive values as Fernandez did, we most often try to take advantage of others, thinking that we are being smart.



Similarly, like a certain washing soap which has a tradition that has gone on for generations, the Elephant Fraternity has a tradition of choosing its leaders based on competence and how long a person has been committed to the cause of the group. Ku4 passed the ball to Nadaa who is supposed to send a beautiful header to Allan the Cash Man, but there is suspicion of a possible circumvention, Nadaa is tipped to send a back pass to Bawu which some people of the Elephant Fraternity think it's not fair.



Their argument is based on the fact that on Saturday, December 22, 2007, during a heated meeting at Kumasi Lego. . . eh, sorry Accra Legon where 17 candidates contested for the position of the Elephant Rider, the Cash Man exhibited some form of selflessness and terrific positive values which ought to be commended and rewarded.



The contest was one of the toughest and longest in the recent history of primary elections in the country. Delegates had to stay in the meeting for over 24 hours, from Saturday morning to about Sunday noon.



To win in the first round, an aspirant must obtain at least 1154 votes representing more than 50% of the valid votes cast. In the end, no candidate had more than 50%. Nadaa led with 1096 votes, representing 47.9% while the cash man trailed with 738 votes representing 32.5%.



This meant that there was going to be a second round of voting between the first two candidates. The meeting did not happen without drama, the man who couldn't do foko, a key supporter of the cash man was slapped for allegedly sharing 1,500 USD with each delegate as a bribe. Aaah, this man don taya. There was a scuffle. Fighting. Confusion. And. More.



The hall where the meeting took place was charged, hot and sweaty. The grim and sleepy faces of delegates signaled that they couldn't endure another round of voting. It was alleged that the cash man was convinced to step down, and he selflessly did so in the interest of the Elephant Family. He was assured that his turn would soon come.



And like what Ivan Fernandez did for Abel Mutai, many supporters of the NPP think Allan must be encouraged to lead the NPP for the 2024 general elections.



But, oops, I had a dream three days ago and I saw some people of the North and Zongo Districts, carrying placards with the inscriptions, "No Bawu, No vote in 2024." And I said, eiwoo, laa ilaa, ilaa laa.



Last night, I had another dream and I saw another group of Yen Akanfuo, chanting: No Cash Man, no vote in 2024, and I said: Abakade, what kind of confusion is that?



I woke up in the middle of the night worried, and started praying in tongues, “Kaya, babababa, santa babababa, sokoto, yaka ya bababa.”