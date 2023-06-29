NPP lost by 2,804 votes, NDC won but lost 293 votes in Assin North by-election

Opinions of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Columnist: Razak Kojo Opoku

The Victory of Hon. Gyakye Quayson in the just ended by-election clearly shows that, majority of the people in the Assin North Constituency perhaps naturally loved him as an individual beyond the reach of both NDC and NPP.



In the 2020 general election, Gyakye Quayson had 17, 498 votes representing 55.2%, this was more votes than President Nana Akufo-Addo(who won the Presidential election in the Constituency with 16, 067 votes representing 50.81%) and John Mahama who placed second with 15, 014 votes representing 47.48%.



Gyakye Quayson had 1, 431 votes more than President Akufo-Addo and 2, 484 votes more than John Mahama in the Assin North Constituency during the 2020 general election.



With the by-election, considering all the inconveniences that were created for Gyakye Quayson especially with the ongoing Court proceedings, he was still able to win the by-election with 17, 205 votes representing 57.4%. In terms of real votes, he lost only 293 votes when compared to the 2020 results which he had 17, 498 votes.



The 17,205 votes obtained by Gyakye Quayson is still higher than the votes had by President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama in the 2020 general election.



However, it is important to state that, NPP lost 2,804 votes if you compare the results of the by-election to the 2020 Parliamentary Results where the NPP Parliamentary Candidate had 14, 193 votes.



*NPP Parliamentary Performance in the Assin North Since 1996*



1996- 34.7% - Lost



2000- 56.6% - Won



2004- 58.6% - Won



2008- 55.1% - Won



2012- 44.2% - Lost



2016- 56.8%- Won



2020- 44.8% - Lost



2023 By-Election - 42%- Lost



So far, 4 Wins for the NPP at the Parliamentary level in the Assin North Constituency.



*NPP Presidential Performance in the Assin North Since 1992*



1992- 22.62%- Lost



1996- 37.8%- Lost



2000- 50% - Won



2004- 58.8%- Won



2008- 50.6%- Won



2012- 43.6%- Lost



2016 - 52.02%- Won



2020 - 50.81%- Won



So far, NPP has won the Presidential elections in the Assin North *5 times*, making the Constituency one of the strongholds of the NPP.



*NDC Parliamentary Performance in Assin North Since 1996*



1996- 63%- Won



2000- 39.7%- Lost



2004- 36.5%- Lost



2008- 42.9% - Lost



2012- 51.6% - Won



2016- 39.2%- Lost



2020- 55.2- Won



2023 By-Election- 57% - Won



So far, 4 Wins for the NDC at the Parliamentary level in the Assin North Constituency.



*NDC Presidential Performance in the Assin North Since 1992*



1992- 72.02%- Won



1996- 61%- Won



2000- 46.3%- Lost



2004- 39.2% Lost



2008- 47.1% - Lost



2012-54.4% - Won



2016- 45.11% - Lost



2020- 47.48% - Lost



So far, NDC has won Presidential elections in the Assin North Constituency only *3 times*.



Assin North is still the stronghold of the NPP but Hon. Gyakye Quayson has proven to be popular than the NPP and NDC in the Assin North Constituency.



Given the outcome of the by-election, will Akufo-Addo's Government still go ahead with the threats and deny the people of Assin North some developmental projects?



Mind you the people of Assin North voted for President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 general elections with 52% and 50.81% respectively making the Constituency one of the strongholds of the NPP.



Since 1992, NPP has won Presidential elections 5 times and NDC too 3 times in the Assin North Constituency.