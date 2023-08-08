NPP elders cannot be walked over by 'Latter Day' novices

Opinions of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

If anyone should be shunned and given a kick in the butt at all, then Alan Kyeremanten would be the one to be singled out and exacted that boot. From my own observation, this man has always been around for as long as the political

environment seems to carry some form of favour for him even though it is always a sham!



He has always looked for the least opportunity to rip through the knit and fabric of NPP’s tightly woven canopy whenever the tides turned against him.



We have not forgotten that infamous moment when he abandoned ship after losing to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2007. He did not participate in the 2012 campaign, yet he showed up on the day of the election petition verdict, hoping that he would

be counted in.



He conducted the worst form of derogatory campaign in 2014 against Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the flagbearership elections that saw him lose massively and shamefully. I remember I was in Nana’s office when he made the call to throw in

the towel after pressure mounted on him to do so.



I will never forget Nana’s words when he laughed and said, “saa na ɛte,” in response to something that Alan whispered into the phone.



So, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn into office on January 7, 2017, Alan Kyeremanten was nominated to be the trade minister. Faithful is our President, yeah! Unfortunately, the 1D1F was coerced by his Ministry at the time Gifty Ohene-Konadu was the coordinator, a fantastic appointee, who is clean and not one bit corrupt. But why did Alan do that? He wanted to take credit for this great initiative of the president so that he can use it in his future campaigns.



Unfortunately for him, most of the industries set up under the “one district one factory” policy were the initiatives of the President and not Alan. So, basically, he rode on the shoulders of Nana Akufo-Addo to claim the success of the 1D1F, which could never have been but for the huge network that the President had at his fingertips.



So, it is not surprising to me that Alan has unleashed his herd of bleaters to make empty noises that must rather be targeted at the vile NDC. Unfortunately, it seems to me that notorious pen-peddling idiots in the NDC are writing in favour of NPP elements in the flagbearership campaign, yet these same characters turn around to fruitlessly tag Dr. Bawumia as an NDC person.



Soon, they have forgotten that he was the only man standing for the NPP when all the others had abandoned ship, especially Alan Kyeremanten. The headless chicken we know as Yaw Buaben Asamoah blames his defeat on Dr. Bawumia because Samira’s brother contested his seat and threw him out like a wasted shoe. Why did he lose? He was incompetent to the extreme! What a delusional loser!



Then in their last-ditch attempt at smearing their excrement everywhere, they have found it expedient to rope Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff, into their net of unforgivable nonsense! Have they soon forgotten that other than being the CoS, she is also the representative of Patrons on the National Executive Committee and National Council of the Party, which makes her automatically eligible to participate in the special delegates voting?



Well, however further they think they may want to take it, this is hot air that carries halitosis more than any meaningful logic.



Aside the gross disrespect and utter ingratitude for the government, His Excellency the President, the Chief of Staff, and other well-meaning Honourables in our government, the Alan Camp has nothing to offer. Something, though, is surely coming, and if you have not guessed it now, let me tell you: it is yet another cowardly act of abandoning ship, an inalienable tag on Alan Kyeremanten and his assigns!



I am, similarly, ashamed that someone like Alaji Boneface is colluding and supporting Alan in spite of the egregious misrepresentations that his people have taken towards Muslims and Islam. If you ask me, he is an opportunist traitor no different from his Boss Alan, looking to be a Muslim running-mate if in the very unlikely event Alan wins! GOD forbid!



He reminds me of Noah’s son, who refused to join his father’s ship, saying that he would climb to the peak of the highest mountain to save himself, Qur’an Chapter 11 vs 43, but his father said, "None can save anyone today from the command of Allah except those on whom He may have mercy. Thereupon a wave swept in between the two and he was drowned!”



May Allah grant Alhaji Boneface repentance and reversion to what is right amongst the winners!



Then my dear Boakye Agyarko, who I have always regarded in high esteem, disappointed me by admitting that they had all ganged up against the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, and that they are doing same to Dr. Bawumia. I would have thought that as an unannounced revert to Islam, he would know better since his quotations from the Holy Qur’an are appreciable and inspiring! Alas, this situation compounds my sadness!



When you see fine gentlemen engaging in mental sodomy to the embarrassment of their faculties, know then that disgrace will be our portion if we should succumb to their extremist ideologies and tow their line of unreason!



Chief of Staff, toaso!