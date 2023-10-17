NPP delegates are to beware of this publication if they are desirous of 'breaking the 8'

Opinions of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

“Breaking the 8” is all about the resolute determination of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to negate the 8-year cyclical rotation of baton of power between the NPP and the NDC.



I personally support the attempt to break the 8, since the two major ruling political parties tend to do things probably anyhow and most often engage in corruption and malfeasances of some sort. They do so in the belief that they will surely come back to power in eight years’ time when they are in opposition. Therefore, if the party in government punishes them, they will surely have their turn to punish their rivals.



This results in what is “you scratch my back; I scratch your back”. No wonder that corruption within government and among our politicians is rife in Ghana and continues to be. Therefore, when it does happen that one party can remain in opposition longer and does not know when it will come to power when it does come to power eventually, it can punish the members of the other party who have involved themselves in corruption. Again, the ruling party could punish those in opposition if they had involved themselves in malfeasance.



Without knowing when you will come to power or go into opposition, any of the two parties’ members will do the right thing when given the chance to govern the country. This will curtail or eliminate the ongoing “Scratch my back and I will scratch yours” which is the recipe for corruption.



In Ghana today, although it is not totally the fault of the NPP government that the standard of living has become unbearable for many Ghanaians, the people are blaming the government for such economic hardships.



Sadly, the government has not been able to convince the populace that the situation in Ghana is not peculiar to her, but a worldwide phenomenon that emanated from the Covid-19 pandemic and was exacerbated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



Therefore, many a Ghanaian has decided to vote for a change of government.



The NDC from their known previous and constant track record, should not be the alternative since they are worse economy managers than the NPP and as well, more corrupt.



Nonetheless, the Vice President, His Excellency Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, is painted with the same brush being used to paint President Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP to class them as failures hence must go for a new government to take over.



The argument being put forward by some of those calling for a change of government to the disadvantage of Dr. Bawumia is that he is fully a part of the NPP government, being the second in command hence he has not any excuse to make that can exonerate him from blame.



They say he could be pardoned if he had resigned from the government on the grounds of President Nana Akufo-Addo not taking his advice hence the government failing the nation or messing up the economy. However, staying in the same government until today, he can hardly extricate himself from blame if the government is accused of failure, they say.



How then can the NPP break the 8 if the above is the opinion of many a Ghanaian that is not abreast with the developments going on in the world as made worse by the constant unrelenting dissemination of lies or propaganda by the NDC?



Nonetheless, the NPP can have their sloganized “Breaking the 8” turned into reality if they bring someone who although is a member of the NPP, was not in the NPP government. Does it not make sense? Such a person can argue his case and rid himself of any blame for the failure of the NPP government to be heaped on the party.



Why shouldn’t the delegates be far-sighted enough, if not deep thinkers, to realise the problem that lies ahead of them and their wish for NPP to break the 8, to vote for someone who can defend himself from any perceived failure of the party as in the eyes and belief of many a Ghanaian?



Do the delegates want someone who cannot win the general election 2024 to become the flag bearer of the party going into election 2024 or do they want to win the general election?



The delegates must think deeply about this but should not let the bribe being given to them influence them to vote for a person who stands the greater chance of being rejected by the Ghanaian electorates in favour of the NDC and Mr John Dramani Mahama.



What are the policies and programmes that Dr. Bawumia is going to present to Ghanaians anew apart from digitisation and digitalisation? How is he going to fight the obvious official corruption, illegal surface and alluvial mining that is devastating the water bodies, arable and fertile lands and forests and the lawlessness ongoing in the country?



Dr. Bawumia is good in certain areas, but he has been painted with the same brush being used to tarnish President Nana Akufo-Addo so his chances of winning the general election in 2024 are slim, if non-existent. The delegates must bear this in mind.



I suggest they go for Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.). He has a better chance of defending himself against any dirt of failure of NPP that will be thrown at him. He is although a member of the NPP, he is not in government for the fact of not being a cabinet minister to make decisions for running Ghana. That prerogative is reserved for the president, his vice, and the cabinet ministers.



Kennedy is again a visionary, honest, dedicated to serving his country and people, caring, and far-sighted and has the policies and programmes to move Ghana forward. He stands a better chance for NPP to break the 8 than Dr. Bawumia does.



NPP delegates, please, cogitate about this! Think about tomorrow but not only today, the problem many Ghanaians have. They always think about what they can get and enjoy today but not the long-term benefits to the generations yet unborn.



Kennedy in my estimation holds the key that unlocks breaking the 8 in his hand.



Don’t be deceived by the strategy of the Muslims and the northerners voting for NPP when Dr. Bawumia is elected the flag bearer-cum-presidential candidate of NPP. No, the current mood in the nation does not favour that strategy. It could have worked in the era of no COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war when Ghana's economy was booming but not now.



I have heard how the delegates are lining their pockets with bribe money. Let me please ask, how far will Ghc1,000.00 take you, if you take such a sum of bribe to cast your vote for the person who doesn’t stand the least chance of winning the election 2024?



A word to the wise is enough.