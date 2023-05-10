NPP decides: 2024 presidential election in perspective

Opinions of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

I am extremely convinced that the NPP, at this time in our political life, cannot present any candidate at all and win the 2024 election, due to the current happenings in the country.



We, therefore, need a presidential candidate with appealing personality, credibility and vision to be able to convince Ghanaians to give us another chance in 2024.



Truth be said, the party’s strength has slightly but significantly declined, due to, as I said, the current happenings in the country. Therefore, the kind of candidate we present will become very crucial to our victory or otherwise.



In the 2020 election, the NDC won 9 regions. Truth be told, with John Mahama as their candidate for 2024, one will not be wrong to predict that they are most likely to win 9 regions again or more, depending on, to a large extent, who the NPP presents as the party’s presidential candidate.



The 9 regions they won in 2020 are Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Northern, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East and Western North.



Bawumia as NPP candidate:



With Dr. Bawumia as NPP candidate, against NDC's John Mahama, the NDC will have those 9 regions they won in 2020 as sure banker in their basket, and significantly swing Central and Western region to their favour. Besides, they

would give the NPP much bigger difference in Volta, Oti and Western North.



The NPP votes in the northern part of the country may increase a bit to close the difference but still the NDC would win 4 out the 5 regions. In the last election, the NPP won North East, the vice president’s region, with a difference of 10,436 and, with Bawumia, the party will win the region again with a bigger difference of about 15,000.



However, with Dr. Bawumia as the NPP candidate, the fortunes of the party will decline astronomically in the Ashanti Region, where the party garnered 1,795,824 as against NDC’s 653,149 in the 2020 election, thereby gaining a difference of 1,142,675.



Albeit, the party will still win the region, the NDC will significantly cross their targeted 30% in the region. This is a no-brainer.



The NPP will end up losing the election to the NDC. Note, I didn’t say the NDC would win; I said the NPP would lose to the NDC. This means, with the right candidate, the party can win the election.



Alan Kyerematen as NPP candidate:



With Alan Kyerematen as NPP candidate, the NDC would still win 9 regions but this time, they would win North East and lose Greater Accra and, the NPP would still have Central and Western in their basket.



Again, the party may perform significantly better in the Volta and Oti regions than their performance in 2020.



Besides, Alan would do far better in Eastern Region than Bawumia. Remember that’s where the wife hails from.



Significantly, the party’s fortunes in the Ashanti Region would increase astronomically, with Alan Kyerematen as the party’s candidate against John Mahama. The party, for the first time, may be able to cross 2 million votes in the region. This is also a no-brainer.



The NPP will end up winning the election to form the next government to develop the country and create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth through the private sector as the engine of growth.



I ask again, which wise man, competing in a highly-priced monkey-hunting contest, in which his opponent is using banana as his bait, would try to bait the monkeys with apple when he has banana in his pocket?



Alan Kyerematen is surely NPP's ace bait!