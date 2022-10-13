NPP 2024: Political wisdom must prevail in the selection of candidate

Opinions of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Sensitivity of Ghanaians is not something the NPP government and, for that matter, the party should try to toy with in 2024 and beyond.



The average consumer in the Ghanaian political market is wiser today than yesterday. They can't be taken for granted anymore. As our elders would say “only a fool’s testicles can be trampled twice”.



Yesterday, you sold to them a package of two products and told them that one particular product could perform a certain unique function. They trusted your word and bought the package with great

expectations.



Now, to their utmost surprise, it has turned out that the hyped product in the package is not able to perform the function for which it was bought. Consumers have openly expressed their regrets and are literally whining and you want to sell the same hyped-but-failed product to them again? Won’t that be a big slap in their face?



If you decide to sell the same failed product to them, then it is either you are an unwise producer or you think the consumers on the market are stupid. Well, I don’t think the consumers are stupid, so show them some respect by giving them some quality tried and tested products to compensate them for their disappointment and court baçk their trust for future transactions.



I trust the party’s delegates would allow wisdom and commonsense to guide their decision to choose the right candidate for 2024. We simply can’t afford to suffer catastrophic painful defeat.



Shalom Shalom!