NPP 2024: Dealing with the sensitivity of the Ghanaian voter in the midst of economic hardship

Opinions of Monday, 24 October 2022

Columnist: Ebo Buckman

The sensitivity of the average consumer in the Ghanaian political market is sharper than ever before. Any good economics lecturer, like someone I know, would describe it as overly elastic. Such a level of sensitivity requires a corresponding level of sensitivity on the part of the producers on the market.



Yesterday, we succeeded in convincing them that one of the two products we were offering for sale on the market could perform a certain unique never-seen-before function. They trusted our word and excitingly bought our package with great expectations.



Today, to their utter disappointment, that particular hyped product in the package has woefully failed to perform the function for which it was bought – what a great disappointment!



Tomorrow, we would have to face the same group of consumers and have something better to tell them. We owe it a duty to be sensitive to their sensitivity by showing them some level of respect and also compensate them greatly with a product that has proven functionality.



That is the only way we can win back their trust and confidence in our company for future transactions. As for the failed product, it has to be withdrawn immediately from the market to ameliorate the pain and anger of the disappointed consumers who innocently fell for the hype.



In my humble opinion, the last thing we must do is to sell the same hyped-but-failed product on the market again. It would be highly insensitive on our part to do that. That would be a big dirty slap in the faces of the disappointed consumers. Their reaction may be catastrophic, so let’s not try it. Prevention is said to be better than cure always.



The obvious truth is that, at this stage, no amount of repackaging and rebranding would gain this hyped-but-failed product any acceptability on the market. It’s simply not fit for sale anymore.



In addition, our leaders and communicators, being mindful of the sensitivity of Ghanaians at the moment, must be extremely careful with their choice of words, attitude and behaviour regardless of where they find themselves or how badly they are provoked by the opposition NDC or some journos.



Moreover, any time we get the opportunity to discuss or explain issues, let’s not forget that a little drop of humility in every conversation and discussion would go a long way to calm down nerves. One can show humility and still make his or her point forcefully.



In conclusion, let’s eschew arrogance and long convoys, as such things annoy people, and also accept the reality that Dr. Bawumia would not be a good product for the current Ghanaian political market. The bitter truth is that nothing favours him on the market. As I stated the last time, he is suffering from a quadruple whammy.



Shalom Shalom!