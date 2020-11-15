Opinions of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

NDC seeking sympathy votes on the death of Rawlings?

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The NDC leaders, right from their opportunistic visionless and exceedingly corrupt flagbearer and presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, through to their activists in the streets, are aspiring to garner sympathy votes from the Ghanaian electorate come December 7.



What a bunch of shameless, selfish and insatiably greedy people who take Ghanaians for complete fools. No wonder, John Dramani Mahama has asserted with impunity that Ghanaians are of short memory, easily forgetful and amenable hence can be manipulated by feeding them with sweet lies.



The late former President Rawlings was the founding father of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) political party. There is no doubt about that. However, the NDC people instigated by their gurus who wanted power to enrich themselves, contrary to the upheld principles of "probity, accountability and transparency" by their founder, went on attack spree against their founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, recently confirmed that on air. He said, he once informed the then President Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Millis of how he had been approached by the top brass of the NDC to proceed on insult-attacks against former President Rawlings, only to be warned by President Atta Mills never to do that.



Had the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias General Mosquito, seemingly famished, corrupt, extremely wicked with his personal ugliness that cuts across the bones, not told the nation that the NDC have caged the noisily barking dog, implying former President Rawlings?



Rawlings was completely ostracized from the very party he founded and sealed its constitution with his own blood taken from his body in public.



Now, the very people that gleefully unashamedly insulted him, drove him out from the very party he founded, are today insidiously trying to court the public sympathy to get them voted into power, why because their founder is dead. Are they that callous and shameless?



It is only Ghanaians with little minds and short memory that will accord John Dramani Mahama and his group of apparently heartless and greedy persons the sympathy vote they are seeking in the hope of winning election 2020.



If I were a member of the NDC and not a crazy fanatic, having allegiance to Rawlings, I will rather vote against the NDC but not for them, because of how hypocritically they have come out following his demise. They are only shedding crocodile tears.



To shed crocodile tears is defined as, "To display false, insincere, or hypocritical sadness or remorse. Derived from an ancient notion that a crocodile will weep to lure in its victims, or that it weeps as it eats them" or " to pretend to be sad or to sympathize with someone without really caring about them"



Fellow Ghanaians, please wise up! Don't allow the death of Rawlings to be so sympathetic to you so as to go and cast your vote for the NDC. They did not like him. They hated him for his principles of making Ghana better, for which he staged his coup d'états, but only to be let down by the corrupt people like John Mahama, Asiedu Nketia and all those he once colourfully termed as babies with sharp teeth.

