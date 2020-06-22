Opinions of Monday, 22 June 2020

Columnist: Razak Kojo Opoku

NDC presents bad products and decisions for Election 2020

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has unfortunately presented to Ghanaian electorates an unprecedentedly bad Presidential and Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 general election.



First and foremost, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC lacks coherent and superior alternative campaign messages, policies, and strategies. NDC is still struggling to settle on a running mate to partner John Mahama.



Definitely, NPP is going to force John Mahama to choose a "Nonsense Running Mate and campaign messages/policies" for election 2020.



The comeback of John Mahama has been a total disaster and failure. The charisma of John Mahama is in tatters.



The Parliamentary Candidates of NDC too are like adding insult to injury. The quality of NDC Parliamentary Candidates are very poor except Haruna Iddrisu and few ones. Imagine Akandor and Oti Bless in Parliamentary debates?



What President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party have done in the first term surpasses the entire 8years of Mills/Mahama's Administration.



Majority of NDC Communicators under their inexperienced leadership speak and behave as if they are still wearing Muntaka's purchased diapers.



The leadership of NDC are urging their members not to register for the New Voter's I. D. Card. We hope they will not come back to Ghanaians with unacceptable behaviour if they lose the December 7th general election with a very huge margin.

