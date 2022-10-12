NDC election: Tagging aspirants as anti-Islam unhealthy

Opinions of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Columnist: Mustapha Abubakar

I have sighted a write up by some comrades of some aspirants tarnishing the image of Hon Fifi Kwetey on the above subject. Ordinarily I wouldn’t have responded but as a Muslim I can’t forgive myself should I allow this allegation to go unresponded. To those who are spreading these falsehoods and citing Wikileaks as their source must note that this is an internal contest and both Fifi and Elvis have been friends for so many years without any rancour.



This internal contest should not be used to destroy our hardworking comrades who have sacrificed their all for this party. Let me state unequivocally that when the party went into opposition in the year 2001, I Mustapha Abubakar was one of the few persons Hon Fifi Kwetey asked my brother Sarki Musa( Security of JM) to bring to the NDC Youth Forum; a political group which met at the office of Prof Mills at Kuku Hills. I came to meet many people including the likes of Hon Haruna Iddrisu, Adams, the late Karim Aliyu who was then a close aide of Fifi Kwetey at the Youth forum.



Hon Fifi worked closely with us Muslims in that group like his family members. I worked with him when he was the Propaganda Secretary and later as an MP. Infact when we won the 2008 elections, I was one of the first people Hon Fifi Kwetey (as Deputy Finance Minister) recommended to President Mills to assist Mrs Bertha Soga (then CEO of Masloc in 2009) to work at Masloc. Yes it was Hon Fifi who sent me to MASLOC. He didn’t stop there; he then advised me to try and help our people in the zongos because of the love they have for the party and looking at the poverty situation in our zongos. As for the number of Muslims who Fifi sent to perform Hajj through me, I cant mention. I remember as the Minister of Transport and on the day when the Tamale Airport was commissioned by President Mahama to carry Muslim pilgrims to Mecca, Fifi had passengers from Tamale embarking on that trip.



Hon Fifi has a large Muslim population in Aflao and I know the kind of support he gave them when he was the MP.



I know all including Hon Elvis and Comrade Otukonor have supported our grassroots irrespective of ones religion or tribe. How some people would spew such falsehood beats my imagination.



Those involved in these trivialities should note that we are arming the Npp who would inturn use it against President Mahama and the NDC in the coming elections. As a member of the party, would you be happy if such allegations are repeated by the Npp communicators when you are on radio or Tv when you know its not true?



If Elvis or Otukonor wins and a journalist ask them about this allegation, what response do you expect them to give?



The NPP is trying hard to get Bawumia elected to dispel the fact that they are anti Muslims and we are busy helping them all because of our internal elections. Are we serious at all?



Some of us are working tirelessly in the zongos and will not sit down for such reckless rumour against not only Fifi but all aspirants to go unanswered and unresponded to because it can affect our electoral fortunes in the zongos.



Sell your candidate base on issues and not personal attacks. I am not in support of any aspirant but I will not be quiet when some people want to use Islam to destroy comrades.



I will speak same for Hon Elvis should I see any attacks on him regarding Muslims.



Those involved in these unwarranted attacks should remember that when the elections are over both Fifi, Elvis and Otukonor will come together to work leaving you behind.



Mudslinging and the use of invectives against aspirants by some supporters should not be entertained. The NDC has shown enormous love to Muslims and zongos and our people are grateful. Dont allow your selfish interest to erode our gains.



Remember where Prof Joshua Alabi and Hon Bagbin are today? I’m sure those who went on the offensive to insult them when they contested President Mahama in the last primaries cannot look them in the eyes today. Prof was JMs campaign manager in the last elections and Hon Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament. The world is a small place.



We will wage a war against any aspirant who uses religion to destroy our electoral fortunes in the zongos.



Our enemy is the Npp and not ourselves.



We are the National Democratic Congress.



No one who hates Islam will give a Muslim an opportunity to serve like Hon Fifi did for me.



I have worked with all the aspirants for the General Secretary position and all are capable. May the best win.



Lets Stop the Hate Campaign and Project our candidate on issues.



Mustapha Abubakar is former Deputy CEO of Masloc and member of the Zongo Caucus.