Opinions of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

NDC are struggling in vain to sell their lies-inundated campaign messages

NDC has John Mahama as its flagbearer

The NDC are not different from an animal in its death throes. When you slit the throat of an animal before its heart and brains stop functioning, you see how it struggles, throwing its legs anyhow but all in vain to save its life.



This is the very last minute behaviour in the exhibition by the NDC who are bound to lose election 2020 on 7 December 2020, when Ghanaians go to the polls to elect their president and parliamentarians.



The notorious NDC Communications Team member, Sammy Gyamfi, a so-called lawyer but who has probably never practised law as a profession, quickly propagated a video in which President Nana Akufo-Addo was allegedly accepting a bribe of GHC40, 000 from a woman. The NDC made the incident appear as though it took place in year 2017 at the office of the president at Jubilee House.



However, the video was recorded in year 2016, when Nana Akufo-Addo was a presidential candidate for the NPP, and in the peak of a campaign season. The money was presented to him as the woman’s monetary contribution towards his campaign but never as a bribe. However, the NDC and whoever secretly recorded the instance of the money being presented to Nana Akufo-Addo, doctored the original recording to present it to the Ghanaian public and the whole world as Nana Akufo-Addo taking a bribe while president.



How can the NDC come this low, although they are known to wallow in lies, feed on lies and speak lies at any least chance they get, if only it will tarnish the image of their political rival?



For the fact the video was doctored and presented to the public not only to defame the incorruptible Nana Akufo-Addo but to deceive the public to believe otherwise about his integrity, it is all too well that the NPP have reported the Ghana Multimedia (Adom FM, Asempa FM, Joy FM etc.) to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate them over the incident.



Once the video was doctored, whoever made changes to the original version to present it for public consumption, had an intent to cause harm to its target, thus, President Nana Akufo-Addo. The whole action was premeditated. The mentioned media houses who failed to double-check the authenticity of the video prior to airing it could be accused of complicity. They could well be in collusion with NDC and the alleged former employee of the Anas’ Tiger Eye PI who made the original video, to defame President Nana Akufo-Addo.



For the fact their action was premeditated, and for the purpose of tarnishing the hard earned reputation of President Nana Akuo-Addo internationally, the NPP and the president should not temper justice with mercy but to allow the law to take its full rigorous course with these rogues.



As of writing, the NDC are holding their Town Hall Meeting in Cape Coast. All that I could hear is one speaker after the other lying and talking pure crap. Sammy Gyamfi and one MP called Opoku are lying throw their teeth.



I don’t understand why these NDC folks think it’s genial to be disgusting liars.



No matter their hardest lastminute.com attempts made, Ghanaians will come out in their numbers on Monday, 7 December 2020, to vote massively to re-elect His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP for four more years to do more for Ghanaians.



The NDC are permanently coming across as disgusting vermin, by the volume of their obnoxious lies told.



Lest I forget, one of my WhatsApp contacts, Anas, alias Baba, sent me the Facebook link or video on this much discussed video. Barely had I started viewing it when I stopped and wrote on his page, “The video is crap. It is NDC propaganda”. He replied saying, “I really suspected it was a doctored video”. And, truly, it has turned out to be!



Shame on Sammy Gyamfi, that loquacious young guy unable to use his brains in the best collective interests of Ghanaians but for his myopic selfish quests. Shame on John Dramani Mahama and the entire corrupt NDC faithful.



By the grace of God, President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have already won election 2020. Hurrah!!!



From the desk of “Operation Dump Mahama” movement.

