Opinions of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Columnist: Educating One Another TV Show

NDC MPs on Vetting Committee should not mess up

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The opportunity is here for you to make the corrections and choose wisely and wise people to take offices.



If Nana Addo, the first gentleman of the land who should choose good things for Ghana and Ghanaians has intentionally forwarded “these” persons to lead keen offices in Ghana, it is your duty as good citizens on the panel not to act blindly but open wide your eyes in this vetting task.



This is a great task and must not be trivialized.

There are some individuals on the list brought forward by the president that you have to abort. Don’t let them see daylight yet alone continue the corrupt acts Ghanaians are struggling to fight. Certain individuals don’t deserve to hold those offices.



Hawa Koomson shot a gun in public and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thinks that should even warrant her a higher office than before. Instead of her facing the law squarely she has been suggested by the president, Nana Addo to take a higher office.



Ken Ofori-Atta on the other hand has been the first and disappointing finance minister who mismanages public funds. He will use dubious means to sign contracts without passing through the right channels and here, Nana Addo has shamefully appointed him to hold the finance office as minister for another four years.



Of course, the NPPs, in general, have not completed their Agyapa Royalties deal and surely have to end it; no wonder they’re pushing Ken to retake the office. But they lie bad, they’ve got it all wrong! You, the NDC members on the committee have a duty not to let this fraudulent list see daylight.



You have to abort this appointment too. There are equally some others who shouldn’t be approved.



Enough is enough! This current parliament is the best so far that Ghana has gotten. Ghanaians, and for that matter, National Democratic Congress MPs and those true Ghanaian MPs among the Majority Group must act in the interest of Ghanaians and not in the interest of 'selfish party policies' which have no good aim for the nation but for their rotting party.



And to you Mr. Speaker of Parliament, you realize how the president bypassed you to mention certain people on the Chief of Staff (Advisers to the President) list but threw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians and yours when he said that he consulted your office when actually he didn’t.



It is a clear sign of how things were easily done under the Prof. Mike Speakership. Mr. President knows very well that he cannot manipulate you nor your office. You have an obligation to serve Ghanaians and not the president.



Thank you for listening.