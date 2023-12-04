NBGA congratulates Ayisha Salifu, the elected NPP parliamentary candidate for Jirapa

Opinions of Monday, 4 December 2023

Columnist: Charles Yeboah

The people of Jirapa have spoken. Massively, they have endorsed the shoo-in candidate Mrs. Ayisha Salifu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zongo Development Authority.



The dream of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Break The 8 is in full course, and on top gear.



Formidable forces are now pushed to the fore to claim back the orphan seats in the upcoming elections in 2024.



In her victory speech, Mrs. Salifu urged her supporters to be moderate in their jubilation by emulating the humility of the party's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Before the primaries, Mrs. Ayisha Salifu who is a Chief patron of Nana and Bawumia Free SHS Graduates Association (NBGA), promised the people of Jirapa that when elected to be their parliamentary representative, she'll live the Mother-for-all mantra, by attending to the needs of all the constituents

who approach her office devoid of political affiliation.



Her victory is the first giant stride to bring into reality such a unity-for-

progress Mrs. Salifu is introducing to the body polity of the Upper West Region and Ghana.



NBGA's sources on the ground reveal that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already given up the Jirapa seat to the NPP with the announcement of Mrs Ayisha Salifu as the contender who is going to wrestle the position from the Umbrella's fold.



NBGA is a grouping of more than 200,000 active members who benefited from the NPP's Free Senior High Education programme. Led by our Chairman Mr. Mark Ansu, we have planned activities to vigorously campaign for Mrs. Ayisha Salifu and all NPP parliamentary candidates who share in our advocacy to maintain Free SHS for the benefit of all school-going ages in Ghana to facilitate our development.



Let's join hands to make history together.



Let's maintain the Elephant in the Jubilee House. It Is Possible.