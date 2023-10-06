NBGA celebrates all teachers

Opinions of Friday, 6 October 2023

Columnist: Charles Yeboah

October 5, 2023, is a ritual for the whole world to come together to celebrate teachers; dubbed 'World Teacher's Day'.



Here in Ghana, teachers are celebrated with prizes as some form of motivation since its inception in 1994.



Later, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo upgraded the awards given and christened it with the current name: "Ghana Teacher Prize".



Teachers and non-teaching staff are assembled to be celebrated and honoured. This year's event was hosted in Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region.



This year, UNESCO has themed the day: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want; the global imperative to resolve teacher shortage”.



As the education minister Dr. Osei Adu Twum said at the ceremony, "Ghana is not short of teachers, but lacks means to distribute teachers” (sic).



Indeed, all professionals can boast, but it was the teacher who taught them all. And if you can read this, thank the teacher.



The above accolades are enough to say Ayekoo, thank you to all Ghanaian teachers.



The over 200,000 members of the Nana and Bawumia Free SHS Graduates Association (NBGA) know very well the importance of the teacher in our lives, and in Ghana's development strides.



Teachers have contributed enormously to the fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagship programme which we're beneficiaries of.



You have given your all to prove the critics of such an important government policy wrong by the results churned after the graduating exams.



Furthermore, you cannot be celebrated enough, and as often said: “The Teacher's reward is in heaven”.



We carry the prayer of NBGA chairman, Mark Ansu and all members home and abroad that the good heavens reimburse you teachers graciously before you depart this earth where you toiled to raise human capital for Ghana and the world's development.