Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Opinions of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Columnist: Kelly West

Myth - The notion that smoking weed can permanently cause a loss of sanity is not supported by scientific evidence. However, it is important to acknowledge that cannabis use can have potential risks and adverse effects on mental health, especially for individuals who are predisposed to certain conditions or who engage in heavy and prolonged use.



Cannabis contains psychoactive compounds, primarily THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which can affect brain function and alter perception, mood, and cognition. Short-term effects of cannabis use may include impaired memory, attention, and coordination. These effects are generally temporary and subside as the drug is metabolized and eliminated from the body.



In terms of mental health, some studies suggest a potential link between heavy cannabis use and an increased risk of developing mental health disorders such as psychosis, particularly in individuals with a genetic predisposition or a history of mental health issues. However, it is important to note that causation has not been definitively established, and other factors may contribute to the development of mental health disorders.



It is crucial to approach cannabis use responsibly and be aware of individual vulnerabilities and potential risks. If you have concerns about your mental health or the impact of cannabis use, it is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or addiction specialist who can provide personalized guidance and support.