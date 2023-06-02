My pocket, my health

Opinions of Friday, 2 June 2023

Columnist: Dr. Isaac Asare Poku

There is a prevailing notion that Ghanaians don't take their health seriously. This is because most Ghanaians only patronise orthodox healthcare after a prolonged home remedy attempts fail. Sadly, this rampant self-medication attitude is the reality; however, the interpretative conclusion is far from true. In actual sense, aside other contributing factors, many Ghanaians are unable to afford primary health care service.



This unfortunate avoidable fact has been affirmed by the revealing outcome of an ongoing philanthropic programme at St. Joe's Specialist Hospital. The aforenamed facility houses one of the satellite eye care units of Watborg Eye Services. And together, we decided to organise free eye exams for 2 months (May and June). In this, the patronage level is staggering.



From the numerical data, the clients' attendance for the month of May alone far exceeded what the clinic averagely records for a whole year. But there is something more. Among those who walked in, over 50% of them have never had their eyes screened or examined. Yet, when this opportunity was opened, they rushed to benefit from it.



It is amusing how a few of them cautiously inquired to confirm that there is no financial obligation before they allowed themselves to be examined. For us, this development sends a distressful graphic signal. It echoes the untoward hardship battling many Ghanaians. Obviously, these scores of first-time patrons would not have waited for a free service if they could afford the cost of a routine eye test.



Accordingly, we will continue to do the little we can to help Ghana achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. Even so, we wish to appeal to the government and all stakeholders of health to intensify our efforts to make this dream a reality. Health care must not be a luxury; It must be affordable to all pockets.