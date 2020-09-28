Opinions of Monday, 28 September 2020

Columnist: Raymond Archer

My name is missing from register

Former news editor of Enquirer Newspaper, Raymond Archer

Yesterday Saturday 26, 2020, I found out that my name was not on the Electoral Commission’s official voters register on exhibition at my polling station.



Just before I checked my name, I was informed that Justice Emile Short, Former COMMISSIONER, CHRAJ, CHAIR OF AYAWASO WEST VIOLENCE COMMISSION and CHAIR of the EC’s EMINENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE established by the EC during the heated push back against the compilation of a new register did not find his name on the voters register.



Ever since I became a voter, there has never been a single occasion when my name was missing from the voters register. I think this new register is too sophisticated for my name.



I was told that I could travel to the district office of the Electoral Commission to further investigate why my name is not on the voters register. I was assured that on voter’s day my name will surely be on the voters register.



I have promised myself to be the first person to cast my votes at my polling station in this election. But it appears the EC is trying to stand in my way.



Mrs Jean Mensa is my neighbour, I would have loved to walk to her house and politely ask her why my name is missing from the register, but I realise that these days her house is guarded with an Armoured Personnel Carrier from the FORMED POLICE UNIT (FPU), a contingent of Police in a Toyota Tundra, a red VW Golf permanently packed in front of her house, another White Toyota pick Up and a contingent of Military personnel armed to the teeth in their brand new SUV, a green Toyota Fore Runner.



Securities cameras have been installed on all the access roads that lead to her home.



Each time I pass by the house, I wonder whether there is really a credible threat assessment that indicates her life is indeed in danger or whether someone is deliberately creating insecurity in her head, to make her paranoid in then turn around to let her feel safe by providing security. Maybe it’s a prevention is better than cure scenario.



The officers at the voter exhibition at my polling station assured me on Saturday that on election day my name will surely be on the register. But I seriously doubt it, so please, if anyone finds the EC boss, kindly ask her why my name, Raymond Archer is not on the register on exhibition.

