My good old friend

Opinions of Monday, 27 March 2023

Columnist: Okunini Kwame Adonteng

He was a friend of mine before I had a family. He was my first friend before my parents called me here. He was my companion and guided me through the entry here. He is the most accomplished servant of THE-KING!



I learned, that here, many people hate him extremely. I forsook him because I heard terrible tales about him, his presence is considered a bad omen and his songs disheartening!



He is a breaker of family ties and ends good memories of friends. Children detest him because he makes them orphans, displaced and hopeless, wives despise him because it makes them widows and goes through the hell out of single parenthood, husbands hate him because he makes them widowers and renders them helpless in search of a stepmother for their children and parents hate him the most because it takes away the life of their promising young children, their security and insurance for their old age.



This is cruel and insensitive! I disliked him badly as a child and never wanted to catch a glimpse of his face ever again.



“Come take me, I have to go home and have some rest...” Grandma's words when she

called him on the phone. So are you not home already? Maame! This is my house but this isn't my home; she replied. Are you losing your memory Maame, should we take you to the hospital?..........