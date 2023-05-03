My first day at Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's house, Who's next

Opinions of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Columnist: Dr. A. S. Anamzoya

It was one Tuesday morning early 2023 when three gentlemen led me to the residence of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, first time being there. When we got there, the leader of the three gentlemen walked straight to the policeman at the door and said "good morning. Please tell Kennedy that Dr. is here".



People were already in a queue waiting to see the Member of Parliament and I went and joined the queue. The person who was leading us called out to me and said, "Dr come. Ken knows you are here this morning. He is expecting you". I however remained in the queue. A young man respectfully got up and offered me his seat.



After some few minutes, the door opened and Kennedy came out. My friend who was still standing at the door, greeted him, "Honourable good morning, Dr. is here" pointing to my direction. I stood up, smiled, and began walking towards them.



He looked at me, smiled back and said "Dr." Then, to the surprise of many, he looked at those in the queue and asked them ‘who is next?’ One lady happily shot up from her seat, and Kennedy went in, the lady following. And the door closed after them. I went back to the queue.



Whilst disappointment was visibly written all over the faces of my friends, I saw an excitement and a feeling of hope on the faces of those in the queue. I smiled to myself and said "I like this man."



When we hear Kennedy Ohene Agyapong cares for the common man and woman, this is a classic example. He is a grassroots man, he thinks and feels about the downtrodden. He cares about the neglected. Indeed, he is the voice of the voiceless, and the hope for the hopeless.



Now imagine you are a delegate, a party faithful, an ordinary Ghanaian who, for one reason or another want to see the president. You are at the Jubilee House, fourth floor. You are asked to wait. You are sitting up there whilst ministers, MPs, CEOs and other big people come, see the president and go and you are still sitting there, waiting for hours.



Imagine you getting tired, growing hopeless, feeling voiceless with no one to carry your voice to the president who is inside his office working and does not know you are there to see him and why you are there. Now, imagine the doors to the office of the president flung open, and his excellency president Kennedy Ohene Agyapong steps out to the reception, looks at you and those in the queue and asks ‘who is next?’ How would you feel?



Let’s vote for the man who cares for the ordinary Ghanaian.



The man who hears the silent cries of the poor.



Let’s vote for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, and as the president of the Republic of Ghana.