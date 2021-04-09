My 2nd letter to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Friday, 9 April 2021

Columnist: Frank Kuanyawo

The fact remains that every Ghanaian citizen is a potential Member of Parliament and a potential President. Develop countries need presidents because their systems are working. Our country needs a leader because our systems are not working.



I wish first to congratulate you on your victory in the 2020 general election. Indeed, the battle was always and still the Lord’s. For me, there is every indication that the Lord chose you. Your gifts coupled with the mature speech you gave on 29th August 2013, after the supreme court ruling on the 2012 election petition won you God’s favour.



Every leader that is chosen by the Lord, does not feel intimidated by anybody or anything. The chosen leader in turn trains someone to replace him after his term of office. That is exactly what you did.



From the beginning of the fourth republic, all we heard was John! John!! John!!! John!!!! Many people who wanted to be president of this nation almost changed their names to John. Then came an indigenous name, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo that changed everything. The overwhelming victory in the fourth republic. The relationship between you and the founding father of the largest opposition party, Jerry John Rawlings. Were you surprised? Rawlings himself bought into your vision. He regretted using the gun to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich. He realized that the best solution is to enable every Ghanaian child to go to school.



In the fourth republic, you are the only president who worked with the Republican party and now working with the Democratic Party of the United State of America. In your time again the speaker of parliament is from the opposition party. A founding member of the largest opposition party is also one of your council of state members. The composition of our parliament is also balanced for proper deliberation of national issues except the opposition wants to be a setback to our nation. The most important of all is that you want every Ghanaian child to go to school for free and be fed. Education is the only way to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich. And everyone who is educated is also liberated. It takes only the Lord to accomplish all these in the life of one person among many. Truly, you are a leader, and you are chosen for a time like this. Not forgetting that the word GHANA stands for God Has Appointed Nana Addo.



I am grateful to you for giving the former president, Jerry John Rawlings such historical and a memorable befitting state burial. Your newfound love and the relationship with Rawlings were divine and was for national unity which was misunderstood by self-seeking people who do not have any love for our nation.



My dear president, please take it from me that the choice of Hon. Bagbin was also divine for two reasons – for the stability of the state on 7th January 2020 and for the testing of his integrity on his words. I am reminding you again that there is a difference between a good man and a nice man. A good man does the right thing, and a nice man does things right. A good man does not live to please others, but a nice man lives to please others. A nice man is a pretender and a wolf in sheep clothing. You are indeed a good man.



The benefit of the free SHS will be realized in ten years’ time by which time electorates will also be well informed on national issues. Citizens will also realize that knowledge is better than money. Nobody will vote for any candidate because he or she has money. They will vote for a candidate because he has knowledge of how things work as far as governance is concerned.



With all apology, the writers of our constitution did not help us at all especially when it comes to the remuneration of our article 71 officeholders. We are rather building the politicians than building the nation. Politics has become a lucrative business such that every young Ghanaian after completing his first degree decides to opt for it. Young medical doctors also abandon the noble profession to go into politics. The politicians are just robbing our nation. Nobody forces anyone to go into politics and the only way we can get the right people who love their country and wanted to help it is to make it less attractive. To be elected or appointed to a political office is a great honour that should be done with little or no allowance to be attached. When Honorable Alban Bagbin was campaigning during NDC primary presidential election, he promised to abolish the ex-gratia for the politicians if he becomes the president of Ghana. He himself was a beneficiary of the ex-gratia and he realizes it is an additional burden on the state. After all, it is a waste of the taxpayer’s money.



Mr President, now that Hon. Bagbin is the third most important person of the country, you two can call for the constitution to be reviewed. The MPs salaries are too much for the state to afford. There are many genuine people who want to serve their nation even without receiving anything in return. These are people who accomplished so much in their private lives, but the nature of our politics will not allow them to get involved. End of service benefit for ordinary workers after working for over 30 years is far less than one month’s salary for a member of parliament. From my observation since 1993, Ghana can run without parliament because the minority always have their say and the majority have their way. The president and his cabinet ministers can take decisions. We have district assemblies that are responsible for the development of the respective districts. If possible, we do not need more than hundred (100) MPs. Please let the constitution takes care of all-inclusive government as well so that every responsible citizen across from all political parties can contribute to his or her country.



Mr President, you are laying a good foundation for our country. Your regime has moved beyond building only infrastructures. You have brought policies that those of us from poor homes can benefit from. Digitization is the most important of all.



Dr Bawumia has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he is on top of issues and capable of taking Ghana to the next level of modern development and civilization. He has all the qualities of a leader. He has won the hearts of many Ghanaians including the people of my region, Volta. I do not know how to describe him. He is an excellent person. He always reflects something his opponents do not recognize and all they could say about him is, he is a liar.



Dr Bawumia is the right and the next choice. God loves our country, Ghana and this is how far he has brought us. Our country cannot afford to lose him in the Jubilee House in 2025. Any other person apart from Dr Bawumia as president of the Republic of Ghana in 2025 is just a president. Ghana needs a leader. Dr Bawumia is a leader. Encourage him to take this responsibility. Governance is not a game of chance. It is about the destinies of the citizens. I thank God for your life and for bringing such a person in time like this. He was with you throughout. He does not need money to win the elections - both primaries and that of December 7th, 2024. When God speaks to a nation, money is silent.



Governance is about knowledge. It is not about how much money one has.

Mr President, please just pray for him and allow God to do His part.



Thank you, Mr President.

Long live Mr President.

Long live Dr Bawumia.

God bless our homeland, Ghana.