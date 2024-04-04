Mustapha Gbande is disingenuous - NPP never started the 'religion war'

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: Charles Yeboah (Sir Lord)

The Deputy Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Mustapha Gbande is uncandid. And he should be told so in the face or else his radical partisan political stance will blind him into oblivion soon.



Sequel to the shameful pronouncement of Hon. Alan Kyerematen of the Butterfly Movement party that Ghanaians should vote for a Christian to lead the country, in spite of our beautifully woven democratic fabric that embraces all religions and creeds to the building process.



In an interview with Joy News on 2nd April 2024, Mr. Gbande blamed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for starting the religion war, by telling the Muslim community to vote for one of their own.



One wonders if it's artificial amnesia the NDC deputy scribe is suffering from, or if he's so dishonourable to be economical with the truth. Was it not in Ghana here that the NDC standard-bearer, the twice rejected former president, John Dramani Mahama went about trolling and provoking the Muslim/Zongo communities that the NPP can only show them true love if they could make one of their own to lead the elephant fraternity?



So why have the NDC apparatchiks turned now to play another religious political game by trying to justify an irrelevant statement by Hon. Alan Kyerematen through this double standard?



In any case, who is a true Christian in Ghana? Is it the one who attends church regularly and professes to be "Christlike" in the eyes of carnal men?



Or does one being "Christlike" add anything by a hairbreadth good to the economic growth of Ghana?



For political expediency, and inordinate attempt to return to power at all costs through their "do or die" mantra, the NDC is hellbent on resorting to any diabolical means to incite faithful against the good course of their feared opponents.



But what is written is written. The battle is still the Lord's. Dr. Bawumia is so poised to take the reigns of power to BreakThe8 come January 2025, when President Nana Akufo-Addo will hand the mantle to his able deputy.



Ghana has foresworn to bring back a dead goat who had the teeth of a fox and when given power, ate the flesh of the country's purse to leave the skeletal bones.



Per the constitution, Ghana is a secular country, running on democratic principles. Being a true and unblemished Muslim or Christian is an addition to amassing followers in the religious faith. But if being a Christian alone wins political power as Hon. Alan Kyerematen wants us to believe, then we need not look further but choose the head of the Christian Council to lead the country.



Being disingenuous or truthful is a choice. If Mustapha Gbande chooses the path of the former, then the political watchers who can't be taken for a ride anymore are looking on to decide in the December 2024 polls.



#BreakThe8 is possible

#DMB