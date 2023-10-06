Musings of an ageing graduate

Opinions of Friday, 6 October 2023

Columnist: Kizito Cudjoe

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and dynamic societal changes, the traditional educational model employed by most universities seems to be clinging to antiquated brick-and-mortar ideals.



This enduring approach requires students, on the brink of graduation, to embark on the arduous journey of 'scientific' research, aiming to unravel complex challenges and propose solutions as a prerequisite for graduation.



Undoubtedly, the core purpose of education is to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to become self-reliant and contribute to the betterment of society.



However, this noble goal often falls prey to a disheartening reality. Instead of serving as guiding mentors, some supervising lecturers exploit this pivotal stage in students' academic journeys, making unreasonable demands that transform the educational process into a gruelling ordeal.



The irony lies in the fate of these meticulously crafted research reports. While students pour their hearts and minds into these projects (well some don't they only pay for it to be done) they often end up as nothing more than dusty relics, tucked away in the recesses of university offices.



These documents, intended to be blueprints for innovation and progress, become mere bureaucratic artefacts.



However, the stakes are high. Failure to submit these works for approval and defence could jeopardize a student's graduation.



This educational conundrum begs the question: Are universities missing a golden opportunity to harness the potential of these untapped resources?



Indeed, universities hold within their hallowed halls a treasure trove of patented ideas, solutions, and innovations, buried within the pages of these forgotten reports. What if universities could transcend their traditional roles and engage actively with the private sector and broader society? What if these dormant intellectual assets could be brought to life, becoming catalysts for practical, real-world solutions?



Imagine a world where universities and the private sector join forces, where academic research seamlessly integrates with industry needs. It's a world where innovation thrives, and the bright minds emerging from universities play a pivotal role in shaping our future. This vision is not just a dream; it's a strategic imperative.



To unlock this potential, universities must evolve. They should prioritize applied learning, bridging the gap between theory and practice. They should foster mentorship that inspires students rather than intimidates them. They must rethink the relevance of research and embrace collaboration with industry, creating a synergy that benefits all.



Moreover, it's time to reevaluate the assessment criteria for graduation. Quality and applicability should triumph over sheer quantity, relieving students of the burden of producing lengthy reports that serve little purpose beyond graduation requirements.



The solution lies in transforming universities into hubs of innovation, where academia and industry converge to address the pressing challenges of our times. It's a paradigm shift that promises not only to revitalize higher education but also to energize our society and economy. The time to act is now, for within those dusty documents lies the untapped potential to change the world.



My name still remains Kizito Cudjoe. I was galavanting the corridors of Accra marred by the pressures of life when I wrote this.