Opinions of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Much ado about nothing – Oh poor vuvuzela NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

As judicious as I always try to be, I can still not make head or tail of the noisy machismo in a permanent display by the NDC folks. I often rhetorically ask myself, do they think they were created to always lead but never to follow? I can't just comprehend them. Who do they think they are if I should ask; in search of answers to what I have come to conclude as their utter insanity?



What sort of adrenalin goes through the NDC people that make them behave as though, they are the lords of the world, holding Ghana in their hand like a delicate egg that they can crush at will, any day and time, of their choosing? Again, they are all overflowing with foul lies that make them stink like skunks.



I really get annoyed when they speak with audacity, bragging about causing hellfire in Ghana should they not have their way in all things. They vehemently opposed not only the issuance of Ghana identity cards to Ghanaians but also, the registration of Ghanaians onto a new voter roll for election 2020 and upwards.



In each instance, they shamelessly vociferously threaten to rain brimstone on Ghana if they did not have their way.



They always oppose any innovation meant for the development of Ghana as a country and Ghanaians as a people. Why are they like that, one may query?



The NDC from their flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, through to their ordinary supporter in the street lacks the quality of truth. In the face of the whole nation readying to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP on 7 December 2020, as verifiable from unfolding daily events, the hallucinating NDC believe that they have rather won the elections hands down already.



They are threatening to go on rampage should they not win the election, same believing the occasion of their failure to win the election attributed to pure rigging of the results for NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo. Are they right up there in the head, if I may ask, with all due respect?



Why are the NDC always planning evil for those in Ghana who have the wherewithal to honestly move the nation forward? Why do they love issuing threats as if they are the only ones in Ghana with hairs on their private parts? Are they not mad to believe so pompously in themselves as the only human beings that can bare their sharp fangs or teeth at others?



Yesterday, their flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, was spewing threats. Today, Sammy Gyamfi and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah are issuing threats to the lives of Ghanaians should they not win the election. Tomorrow, it will be Ato Smith going on air on the Ekosii Sen program insulting, threatening and daring even the President of the Republic, should the NDC not win the upcoming 7 December 2020 general elections.



My question still is, who has made the NDC lords over Ghanaians and bestowed on them the inalienable right to rule Ghanaians always?



The NDC must understand that they are not the only ones that have blood circulating in their blood vessels or veins. Therefore, they had better cease their threatening behavior or else, they will live to regret the day that they were born.



Discerning Ghanaians want to see a developed Ghana with a majority of, if not all, Ghanaians, wallowing in better conditions of living but not a Ghana with a few thieves at the helm of affairs stripping her naked to the bone for their selfish ends.



Former President John Mahama is scared shitless of the skeletons in his cupboard hence craftily moving the NDC to his defence by their machismo but laughable threats. Why are they always plotting evil as the means to winning the upcoming election? Why are they afraid of the conduction of peaceful, free and fair elections devoid of violence and juju?



Let me state it clearly to them in the capacity of the fearless no-nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil that the NDC will lose election 2020. Nonetheless, they can do fuck all. Should they attempt to unleash any havoc on the country, trust me, they will regret the day that they were born. They will run away like a dog with its tail tucked between its legs.



I don't blame them for their demonstration of likely bushman's attitudes but the sluggish and corrupt judicial system in operation in the country. If the justice system had operated vibrantly as pertained in the developed countries, some of the NDC crooks now threatening the nation would be behind bars by now, e.g. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC National Chairman and a potential murderer by virtue of his leaked infamous tape.



They can fervently proceed on a ritual-seeking mission to winning election 2020, God has already pronounced victory for visionary Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP faithful. After the septuagenarian Nana Akufo-Addo, there will be NPP continuity to develop Ghana, presided by Dr. Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia, alias Mr. Digital.



I call on all those wishing to be part of the Nana Akufo-Addo/ Dr. Bawumia success story to not only go out to vote in their numbers but to do a house-to-house campaign to garner more winning votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



All the noises and intimidations by the shallow-minded cum empty vessels NDC are all much ado about nothing! Thus, a great deal of fuss over a thing of little importance. They will never have their evil way hence the triviality of their actions.

