Opinions of Friday, 21 August 2020

Columnist: Gyasi Eduam

Mr. President, tertiary education institutions in Ghana need a facelift

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Mr. President,



I remember vividly, your call for all Ghanaians to be citizens, and not spectators under your watch as President. This is what has inspired me to pen down an opinion that I believe would inure to the benefit of our beloved country, boost the vibrance of Ghana's tertiary education, and would further curb some notable challenges of the sector.



As widely asserted by many, the emanation and outbreak of COVID-19 has indeed forced the world to adjust to a new norm, hence, adopting more innovative modes of routine operations.



Prior to the recording of Ghana's first COVID-19 case, there was an anticipating concern on limited accommodation, and a general infrastructure deficit in our tertiary institutions. This, people logically predicted, would see a drastic hike when the first batch of Free S.H.S graduates are given admission. The general assumption was that, the huge number of about 375,373 "Akufo-Addo" graduates who would apply to further their education, would either be deprived of what they qualify for, or be admitted to become a burden unto our already overburdened and limited infrastructural facilities.



One question that keeps resonating, is, should our Tertiary Institutions forever continue the tradition of putting up buildings and new structures, as well as creating satellite campuses as our population increases? Obviously NO!, what then is preventing us from charting a new transformational path, as most world class Tertiary Institutions are doing ?



The irony is, a number of the Ivy league Schools, other top class Universities and colleges across the globe, do not have as many buildings and edifices, as we do have in our major Ghanaian tertiary institutions, although they are comparatively rated higher than our native academic Institutions.

One may ask, what then is the striking difference, and hence, the panacea ?

Your Excellency, I honestly believe, that this is strictly a technology centered issue. Facilitating the adoption, patronization and implementation of online/ Electronic Teaching and Learning platforms for all Tertiary institutions in Ghana, is the way forward as the course of Education evolves and advances in our country. This, I firmly believe, can be a major educational sector policy as we head towards the December 2020 polls. A policy which when implemented, would greatly relieve our institutions of the cumbersome accommodation and infrastructure burden. This, in my most candid opinion, is a major policy recommendation to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh led Ministry of Education, as well as Dr. Kingsley Nyarko's National Accreditation Board.



It is a known fact that numerous individuals opt to stay in Ghana to obtain various academic Degrees and Certificates from European, American and some African Universities and colleges without necessarily traveling outside the borders of Ghana, which is basically due to the availability of Online Teaching and Learning Systems. Most students of Ghanaian universities, would unequivocally prefer an alternative as such.

The University of Ghana, has been a pacesetter in this regard, as its SAKAI ELECTRONIC LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM has played the most vital role during this COVID-19 era. The numerous features on this system enables frequent student-lecturer interaction, conducting of various examinations and submission of assignments electronically.



Replicating such systems in various Universities, Technical Universities and Training Colleges across the country, will be of a huge relief to our institutions and help minimize infrastructural deficit.

Also, there are numerous individuals who would enroll to this electronic learning platforms, due to their schedule and preference. E-Learning is indeed the future, and that's the way to go.



Making it a policy to assist tertiary institutions acquire and utilize online Teaching and Learning systems promises to be herculean, due to diverse challenges that may be encountered, but comparatively, its usefulness would vastly outweigh the conspicuous challenges that it may be confronted with. My ultimate goal is for all Tertiary Educational Institutions in Ghana to be able to provide a more innovative and compelling alternative, to our traditional Teaching and Learning Systems, to help reduce drastically the bane of accommodation deficit, and to further ensure a technology inclined and more productive tertiary education.



Mr. President, as a citizen and not a spectator in this noble country of ours, this is my widow's mite. Thank you.



Your Citizen,



Nana Gyasi Eduam



Vice President/Aspiring President



University of Ghana TESCON.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.