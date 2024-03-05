Mr. President do not sign this bigoted Anti-LGBT+ Bill

Opinions of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Columnist: Kufuor Appiah Danquah

The current LGBT+ Bill before Ghana’s Parliament is one of the harshest of its kind in Africa. It criminalizes all activities of the LGBT community in Ghana, and just the mere promotion of the rights of the LGBT+ community can lead to 10 years of imprisonment.



I do not intend to discuss the contents of the LGBT Bill currently under discussion before our parliament, as most Ghanaians have already decided on the outcome. My concerns are about the tone of the debate, which has created fear and panic among the LGBT community in Ghana, and also about “straight” individuals who oppose the passing of the bill.



Personal statement:



I want to be clear, categorical, and unambiguous. I am not gay, neither do I believe in gay/lesbian marriage. That is my personal choice. However, one cannot stay silent when Ghanaians from all walks of life descend into extreme venom, and hatred, spewing out unspeakable bigoted language about the LGBT community. Some religious, political, educational, and media figures have described the LGBT+ community as unholy, unbiblical, un-African, abnormal, filthy, and undeserving of God’s Mercy and Compassion.



The hate, and venom being spewed out by the “hang them high” populace of Ghana is a total and utter disgrace. It reminds me of the writings of the British imperialist Rudyard Kipling. In his poem “The White Man’s Burden”, Mr. Kipling used words such as ‘half-devil and half child’ to refer to the conquered black

people on the Philippine Islands. Mr Kipling was wrong in his description of black people equally my country folks are wrong to use emotional, uncharitable, unchristian, and un-Islamic words to describe homosexuals.



Bandwagon:



What is my beef? Why am I concerned about a Bill that would have no physical, emotional, or sociological impact on me? Readers may ask- are you homosexual? The simple answer is first, there is no law on our statutes that requires me to reveal my sexual orientation. Second, as a Ghanaian, I have every right to express my views on topics concerning national identity and cohesiveness. Pastor Niemoeller, a victim of the Nazi Holocaust got it right when he said: “First they came for the Jews and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew; then they came for the communist and I did not speak out – because I was not a communist; then they came for the trade unionist and I did not speak out- because I was not a trade unionist; then they came for me –and there was no one left to speak for me.



All forms of discrimination are evil:



Let us be clear on one fundamental principle, Discrimination on any grounds is evil and morally wrong. Prejudice and discrimination must be opposed by all progressive people. Every human being deserves to be treated equally without regard to race, creed, colour, national identity, or sexual orientation. The short story of Mr Bicks from Alabama illustrates the folly of prejudice and

discrimination. Mr Tony Bicks served in the US Army during the Second World War in Alabama.



He was fighting the Nazis to ensure that his children and grandchildren and all Americans both black and white would inherit a free world-a world free of prejudice, hate, and bigotry. One night Mr Bicks went to a military bar in Alabama to buy a pint of lager and was told he could not be served because of his colour. The “bitterest pint” of all was that, there were German prisoners of war being served beer. What was Mr. Bick's crime? He was black.



Role of religion in gay bashing:



It is quite ironic, interesting, and sad that the majority of Africans turn to the “Bible” as their source of inspirational and justifiable hate for the LGBT+ community. Maybe, our African brothers and sisters need reminding of a very basic truth- Majority of Europeans at the time of the slave trade perceived and

genuinely believed that our ancestors were “primitive and sub-human people” and were only fit to be enslaved.



In fact, some prominent preachers at the time quoted the scriptures to justify their actions. Ironically, the wealth of many churches were accumulated on the sweat of black slave labour. I am an ordinary person who passionately believes in the compassionate nature of our Lord Jesus Christ. The selective quotation of the Bible to justify hatred for another human being based on his/her sexual orientation is abhorrent, vile, and contemptible.



Whereas religion cannot be blamed for all the ills of society, there is empirical and strong anecdotal evidence to prove that religion, in general, has a strong effect on people having gay-negative attitudes. There are particular features in Christian and Muslim, theology, institutions, and practices that foster anti-homosexual beliefs and actions including gay bashing.



Cultural beliefs:



As a Ghanaian, I was brought up with the same cultural values as all the gay bashers. I am fully aware that the majority of Ghanaians have strong religious beliefs buttressed by a cultural identity that disapproves of homosexuality. For example, my late grandmother never believed that it existed. Grandma actually believed the “guys with feminine attributes in Nkawie were “Kwasi Besea”-

Bless Her Soul.



I have no issue with the teaching/interpretation of the Holy Books by some Religious leaders or any individual disagreeing and disapproving of the sexual orientation of homosexuals on religious, cultural, and moral grounds. That is their legitimate and democratic right. The problem arises when “democratic disagreements” turns into stigmatisation and downright prejudicial acts.



Collective responsibility:



When Martin Luther King made his powerful speech, I had a dream his aim and goal were those of the original civil rights movement advocates. He was arguing for laws that were "color-blind". He believed that no one should be judged by the colour of his skin and that opportunities should be opened to all. Equally, no one should be judged by his sexual preference.



As individuals, we must have a substantial change in attitudes and the church in particular must start preaching tolerance, forgiveness, and compassion. The church must take a lead in stopping the stigmatisation of homosexuality and learn to use “Christian language and terminology” in their description of homosexuals. In the end, “no one is without sin”.



Second, young people must be taught to effectively tackle issues of homophobia and address prejudicial attitudes and discrimination.



Third, the Government must enact a law that makes incitement to hatred and discrimination on all grounds illegal and a criminal act. It must pass progressive legislation that protects the rights of lesbians and gay people and that decriminalises homosexuality. The LGBT+ law which is being debated and on the verge of passage through our parliament is offensive, draconian, unfair, bigoted, and must not be signed into Law by the President.



Fourth, the Press must act as the fourth estate. It must not publish speeches and statements that are clearly prejudicial, discriminatory, and offensive and which may lead to hate crimes.



Issues that really matter:



In conclusion, l wish African religious leaders would start re-focusing, by taking up arms against the corrupt and bankrupt leaders that siphon off millions of our hard-earned foreign currencies meant for the poor and advocating and implementing policies that will eliminate the extreme poverty that exists in

most African countries.



I pray day and night that our leaders will promote, campaign, and implement policies and programmes that eliminate child labour, and actualise the rights of women and the disabled. I hope hypocritical religious leaders would wage a moral war against members of their fraternity for stealing from the poor and getting rich on the back of the wretched and dispossessed.



I have a dream that one day African preachers will start preaching about the gospel which liberates the poor and empowers the millions of people living in the shanty towns and finally, address the wanton greed of our selfish leaders who exploit the poor.



I pray that all progressive elements in Ghana and on the sub-continent would have the courage, compassion, God’s Love, and Mercy to work together in creating a society that is free of prejudice, hate, and discrimination.



I pray that one fine day the future generations of Africans all over the continent will not hide behind this phantom umbrella of “African-cultural identity” to create havoc and mayhem among the homosexual community in Africa. There is nothing unique or African, about gay-bashing.



I am an African and I fully support the democratic rights of homosexuals. Africans including religious leaders have no monopoly over moral issues- far from it. Mr President leave a Legacy of Love, Compassion, and Empathy- DO NOT SIGN THIS BIGOTED LGBT BILL.