Monogamy is killing our men

Opinions of Monday, 29 January 2024

Columnist: Mark Luu

On a visit to the hospital, a family doctor who also doubled as an elder in our local church asked me to come for further health checks.



As it is with our modern days, blood pressure and prostrate-related issues are becoming increasingly common among men.



As usual, my medication was increased and a completely new drug was added.



The reality of our times.



My wife being a bit worried about me being asked to come for further tests, asked the doctor if there was anything wrong. The doctor as usual tried to play down any seriousness, and only said it was a week for men's health, and he was just providing general testing for men-related issues.



He further assured my wife, that it would certainly get to her turn in some few weeks as well.



We both smiled and left.



I only showed a strong manly face, but deep inside, I was both worried and scared.



The next day, which was a Sunday, we went to worship as usual, praying for health and casting any evil spirits that might have planted illness in my body.



The next day, just as I dropped my wife and the kids off, I headed straight to my doctor’s office.



He came two hours later, seeing me confused and restless, he asked me to calm down. He expressed concern about my blood pressure and why medication seems to be having little impact.



I have done everything as discussed, eating right, exercising, reducing stress, etc.



For once, he asked me if my marriage had been stressful, and I quickly said no. Knowing too well I am dealing with my church elder as well.



He then asked if we regularly do what couples engage in.



At this point, I told him we do as and when we can. The last was 3 weeks ago. Quickly, I tried to cover my over-disclosure, just in case he may want to contact Madam since we are all in the same church.



“Madam takes care of our kids before we go to work, she comes home quite tired and stressed, this is all we can do in this difficult situation.”



He smiled and said, we should find a way to do more because it is a natural stress reliever.



Also regular of it boosts your immune system and reduces the chances of prostate cancer.



Back in the office, I told a colleague what my doctor had said. Also did some research on the internet.



Research done on celibates, of a particular religious group, suggests over 30% of their members end up with prostate cancer. Sex also helps with sleep, makes one look younger, and takes away stress and pain. Gives good heart health etc. A medical opinion suggested 4 ejaculations a week.



I know, the 4 times a week suggestion is impossible, but I aimed to work towards at least once a week.



I got 3 in two weeks and madam started complaining of my excessive desire.



When I told an old schoolmate, he just smiled and told me to continue praying to my creator who gave several wives to David, and choose Jacob and his 4 women to have 12 sons which he used to establish his chosen people.



“Did the creator ask you to have only one wife? Did his servants not have several wives and concubines?



Did he not make laws regarding taking more wives?



Leviticus 18:18, Exodus 21:10?



Didn't Jesus warn against putting the law aside? Matthew 5:19



Are his laws not forever? Can a human put his laws aside? Didn’t even the lawgiver, Moses, the only man he calls his friend and has direct conversations with have more than a wife? Did the creator not punish Moses' sister for complaining his brother took another wife?



Let your foolishness kill you. Even your deacons have girlfriends. Have you forgotten about the bank manager case?”



I established a relationship a month later, two months down the road, I sleep better, and my blood pressure medication has been reduced to the lowest ever. I may be taking off soon. I am full of smiles.



When the doctor asked what had changed, I told him it was prayer. The normal lies we usually tell.



Regular sex is a natural immunity booster, the best medicine nature can provide. This is the reason our polygamous fathers in rural areas without any health care live beyond 90 years with ease. I am waiting for the right time to tell my wife of my intention to take an extra wife, if she refuses, I will be willing to grant a divorce.



I have to be alive to take care of my children. The church doctrine and how society is a secondary issue.



