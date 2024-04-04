Missing Manhood

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: Isaac Poku

Is there any motivation to live after one loses his manhood? He is as good as dead! And you may think it is a joke until you lose yours. I live in Kasoa, and I'm a living witness to this misfortune. With my own eyes, I have seen people's manhood shrivel up like a snail stroked at its tentacles.



The genesis of this story can be traced back to an insensitive instigator who posed as an innocent and caring friend. This monster approached his first victims at the fruit market, enticing them to fall for a scam. When they shook hands in agreement with him, their manhood disappeared (Gen 3:1–7).



They were stripped of their masculinity, despite being created in God's image and likeness. Today, Kasoa is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. People are self-centered, money-driven, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, and unappeasable.



Furthermore, they are slanderous, lack self-control, are brutal, do not love good, are treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, and have the appearance of godliness while denying its power (2 Tim. 3:2–5).



Sadly, Kasoa is not alone in the shipwreck. In every village, town, and city, men are losing their manhood. And I am glad the Immanuel God Potentate (IGP) gave his life to reclaim and restore what was lost. People who embrace him are being renewed to true manhood in the image and likeness of God through knowledge, righteousness, and holiness (Col 3:9–10; Eph. 4:22–24).



On that note, I urge everyone in and around Kasoa to contact the IGP about manhood issues via any of the following hotlines: believe (Rom. 10:10), repent (Acts 2:38), confess (Rom. 10:10), baptize (Acts 22:16; 1 Pet. 3:21), be added to His church (Acts 2:47), and walk in the newness of life (Rom. 6:3–4).