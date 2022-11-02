Missing Ghana Card reporting system: Where your missing card goes

Opinions of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Columnist: Mark Asare

Many have lost their Ghana cards. Others are in the process of losing theirs. We see them on the streets, display boards at the banking hall, hospitals, Momo shops, and even at the KVIP.



We cannot sit idle without doing anything about it. We cannot watch the government pump investments into the NIA institution only for a huge portion of the allocated budget used for lost card replacements.



Certainly, something has to be done. If nothing is done about the situation not only government and for that matter the NIA budget will suffer but also, we will all suffer as citizens and bear the consequences.



In that, we would continue to have longer queues at the various NIA registration centers across Ghana. We would spend all our productive hours if not days in tail-long queues at the mercy of the scorching sun; for the lost Ghana Card replacement.



In spite of all these struggles, we would only return to our homes empty-handed in the evenings. NIA will not be in a position to replace our lost ECOWAS citizenry cards. Not because they are irresponsible or unwilling but because they faced the challenge of limited availability of stationeries for the Ghana card reproduction.



Out of frustration, vexation of spirit, and anger, we would spew venom on the NIA, the NCA, and the government. Alas, these would still not solve our problems.



Analyzing the situation, however, is not entirely the fault of the NIA. Partly it is due to our own carelessness, negligence, and recklessness. These have resulted in our incessant demands for Ghana card replacement.



Painstakingly, as a nation, we would witness a continuous postponement of the National SIM card re-registration policy implementation. Also as individuals, it would follow by other debacle ordeals in the continuum because we did not have in our possessions a Ghana card.



Our troubles, woes, and worries would seem to take months, if not forever, to end.



Importance of the Ghana Card



Meanwhile, the Ghana Card is a very important document to us as a nation and people. Among other things it has proven and continues to prove its usefulness, reliability, and credibility for financial transactions. In that, it provides adequate security and protection for all —debit and credit — transactions.



Also, it has fulfilled the desire of the people to have a unitary document: a substitute for the existing myriad National Identity Cards including SSNIT, NHIS as well a potential National voters ID card.



Therefore, the initiative of the Ghana card is a laudable one. It should be supported.



The ECOWAS citizenry card supports the 21st-century Global Digital Citizen (i.e., a responsible and ethical citizen leveraging technology to foster community on a global scale through connection and compassion). The National ID card is here to play a crucial role by providing the means for proof and authentication not only for digital but also analogue transactions.



The Ghanaian citizen is therefore required to continuously carry their Ghana card with them wherever they go — in order to meet all their transaction obligations.



However, the requirement does not come without a disadvantage, there is a risk of losing your Ghana card in the process, at a given point in time—recklessly or accidentally.



What makes the situation more aggravating is the fact that the typical Ghanaian is not trained in carrying their ID cards with them wherever they go(.The more reason we will continue to see lost ID cards in the streets every day).



Various Government authorities instructing or telling people to keep their Ghana cards safe and secure from theft, misplacement, and loss is good but not enough. We need additional robust measures to deal with the situation when the card is already missing. This is what this write-up attempts to address.



Solution



When a person cannot find their Ghana card it is because their card (a) is stolen; (b) misplaced; (c) or lost. For purposes of this write-up, a Stolen ID card is when someone mischievously takes your card.



A misplaced card is when you put your card somewhere in your room, your office, or any other such place and you cannot remember precisely where you put it for retrieval. A lost card is when you lose your card UNKNOWINGLY as a result of carrying it with you for transaction purposes.



This article bothers on the later circumstance. It tries to suggest solutions with the view that someone might have come across your missing national ID card or found it.



Missing card reporting system



Whenever a Ghana cardholder loses their card their next thought after a thorough search is the NIA. They start thinking immediately about how to go for their card replacement at the nearest NIA office.



First of all, the NIA should have a system that enables unfortunate cardholders who have lost their NIA cards to report their missing cards to the public for help. This will indulge people's interest in collecting lost cards. It will give the chances to anyone who found a lost or missing card the impetus to help the owner retrieve it.



Therefore, the proposed system should facilitate or serve as an avenue for announcing lost Ghana cards for help. It should also feature "lost but found Ghana cards" options for the owner’s collection.



This system can feature in or be incorporated into the official websites of the National Identification Authority (NIA) or the National Communication Authority (NCA) or other stakeholders.



Security Considerations



Unfortunately, there are bad nuts in every society who readily hurt people for various reasons. As a sequel to existing internet vulnerabilities, trying to find your missing Ghana card electronically can lead you into the hands of these charlatans and villains, and be counted as their next victim. The more reason the system should enforce the underlisted security protocols.



First, any person reporting a missing-but-found Ghana card in the online platform should already have with him all reliable and valid data to prove accurately and sufficiently that they really have their hands on the lost card. This can be achieved by programming the system's Human-Computer Interface (HCI) to ask pertinent questions which solutions can be found ONLY on the face of the missing card.



The second is about the arrangement between the owner and the good Samaritan about how to get the card to the owner. Therefore, the system-designed forms should provide symbiotic spaces for the contacts of the person who lost his Ghana card and the one who found the missing card.



Third, blank spaces should be provided for pickup stations to be inputted into the system for collection— for example, the nearest NIA office, Ghana police service, Fire service, Bank, School, information centre, TV or Radio station, etc.



Fourth, the system should be designed to send an automated SMS message or email to the reporter of a missing card when a user inputs complementary data claiming they have found the missing card.



People who report "missing but found cards" should receive some form of motivation at the expense of the card bearer.



In summary, the NIA can increase the chances of retrieving lost Ghana cards and reduce the burden on their budget and improve the time resources of the citizenry through a Missing Ghana card Reporting system.