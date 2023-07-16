Message to Akufo Addo in view of Ghana's complete destruction

Opinions of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Since I adore Ghana, my beautiful homeland, I will not stand by while dishonest family members pose as politicians and finance ministers to wreck the nation, whether I reside in the country or elsewhere.



Belgium is one of the richest countries in Europe for producing chocolate, despite having no cocoa plantations, therefore; if I were a common worker in Antwerp living on a wage of over 1,800 Euros per month, and Ghana possesses cocoa, I would want the suffering masses to also live like humans. I am not better than any Ghanaian living under sub-human conditions.



Although John Mahama's birthplace is not close to the Ashanti area, he has accomplished more there than Akufo Addo, who was born nearby or in the region.



Therefore; those tribal bigots motivated by the president's bigotry who claim Mahama can't return as president, must first leave the countries in which they currently reside to come to Ghana and settle, at the point they will understand the true meaning of incompetence and laziness of the current president, Akufo Addo, and Ghanaians will be happy to welcome Mahama back to lead them because a fake lawyer will surely fail as a leader.



If people were killed in Ghana, during Akufo Addo's administration and the victims were labeled criminals, it is clear that the current administration doesn't care about bloodshed or how many people it may kill to achieve its goals.



More importantly, there is no shame in Ghanaian politics; if there were, the NPP government would not even dare to bring up ending the eighth cycle after causing such extensive damage beyond repair to the country’s economy, collapsing Ghanaian banks, companies, and domestic and foreign investment. Trust me, the majority of Ghanaians neither want Akufo Addo nor NPP.



God is there for everyone who believes in Him, but frequently, the harm will be too great for things to become better if the immorality, pervasive corruption, and incompetence of politicians are not countered.



This is exactly what has happened in Ghana because of the love Ghanaians have for God; state-sponsored corrupt media and politicians, like Ken Ofori-Atta, who frequently uses the bible to steal from Ghana's finances and the populace, have abused their peace and loyalty.



The truth has been difficult to accept because tribalism and the government's theft of taxpayer funds to feed the corrupt, including chiefs, state-sponsored media, and heads of churches, are continually ruining the already foundation of the country.



They then turn against John Mahama, the former leader of Ghana, even though he is the only state leader behind Nkrumah in terms of developments. In reality, the current president of Ghana, Akufo Addo has nothing noteworthy to brag about in Kumasi, let alone the entire country of Ghana, than Mahama. People can hate Mahama but he is more intelligent than Akufo Addo.



Akufo Addo is aware that he has let the party and the people down because of his endemic corruption, incompetence, and laziness, which have harmed the nation's infrastructure. Even though he is aware that the majority of Ghanaians no longer trust him and the NPP party as a whole, he still intends to manipulate every election required to keep the NPP in power after he leaves office. However, considering the harm he has already done, this is the riskiest course of action which shall be prevented.



While some Ghanaians, including the tribal bigots living abroad, were praising the president as early as 2020, I was warning Ghanaians about Akufo Addo and what might happen to our country. If both foreign and Ghanaian readers who enjoy this writer's articles visit the archives on the ModernGhana platform, they can see this. I received backlash for my articles, but ultimately, Ghana has experienced what I said would happen.



When comparing the caliber of Belgian politics to what Akufo Addo was doing in Ghana, I predicted that he would destroy that country, and that has happened. I also said that foreign and domestic investment would decrease, and that has also happened, as well as the ports, and because of this, I still hold some writers accountable for the president's mistakes and his eventual self-destruction. After failing to rig the Assin North by-election, he now aims to rig the election in 2024, but that will not happen.



Unless those are those benefiting from the corruption of this administration, including pastors, When comparing the caliber of Belgian politics to what Akufo Addo was doing in Ghana, I predicted that he would destroy that country, and that has happened.



I also said that foreign and domestic investment would decrease, and that has also happened, as well as the ports. Because of this, I still hold some writers accountable for the president's mistakes and his eventual self-destruction. After failing to rig the Assin North by-election, Akufo Addo now aims to rig the election in 2024, but that will not happen.



There is no sensible Ghanaian who will permit such crime with long-term implications that can't be managed by any administration in the next 10 to fifteen years, unless those benefiting from the corruption of this administration, including pastors.



Consider the state of the economy, the high unemployment rate, the enormous debt that is unaccountable, and most importantly, the pervasive corruption of this government. Would an intelligent Ghanaian support rigging the 2024 elections? Oh, no!



Unfortunately, individuals benefitting from the corruption of this government hurting the people will go hungry after 2024. One of the reasons those scared gurus, including the police officers, are conspiring against the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare.



However, I want them to understand that Akufo Addo and Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission's fraudster, are powerless to rig the election because if they are astute and aware as I am, they will be able to detect the underlying resentment, and anger and frustration in the communities.



If, on the other hand, since Akufo Addo, enjoys violence, decides to use the army or police force against the populace, that will be his biggest error. Those fighting for a change of government in Ghana and for the oppressed masses to live like normal people will continue to do so as long as I am alive by God's Grace.



The election at Assin North, which led to the victory of Gyakye Quayson, is a warning to Akufo Addo and the entire NPP government. Akufo Addo should underestimate and try since I know he is highly stubborn and won't listen to anyone.



The pervasive corruption, incompetence, and laziness under Akufo Addo have destroyed the nation's infrastructure, brought down the financial system, destroyed the economy, and caused a high unemployment rate, crime, debt, and a decline in both local and foreign investment, therefore, the majority of Ghanaians are neither interested in Akufo Addo nor the NPP.