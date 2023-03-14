Opinions of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Columnist: KING KELLY

Mental health is a critical aspect of a person's overall well-being. When mental health is compromised, it can have a profound impact on a person's ability to live, work, and socialize. According to the World Health Organization, mental health is defined as a state of well-being in which a person can cope with daily stress and can contribute to their community.



Mental illness affects millions of people worldwide. It encompasses a wide range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and many others. The causes of mental illness are multidimensional, encompassing biological, psychological, and environmental factors. Among the most common risk factors for mental illness are genetics, trauma, abuse, poverty, and lifelong stress.



Mental health issues can manifest in a variety of ways. Some common symptoms include prolonged sadness or irritability, withdrawing from social activities, changes in eating or sleeping habits, lack of energy or motivation, and a loss of interest in things once enjoyed. Anyone can develop mental health issues, and it's important to seek help if you're experiencing any of these symptoms.



The good news is that mental health issues are treatable, and there are several effective interventions available. Treatment options include medication, psychotherapy, and self-care practices such as exercise, healthy eating, and stress management. Many people also find comfort in alternative therapies such as yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices.



Access to mental health resources is critical to improving overall well-being. In many parts of the world, accessing care for mental health can be challenging due to stigma, lack of resources, and inadequate funding. The WHO estimates that over 75 percent of people with mental illness in low and middle-income nations receive no treatment. Therefore, governments and organizations need to invest in mental health services and create laws and policies that promote mental wellness and reduce stigma.



Mental health issues are complex and can be challenging to navigate. However, it is essential to prioritize self-care and seek help if needed. With early intervention and the right treatment, people with mental health issues can lead fulfilling and productive lives. We must work together to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and advocate for better access to care for everyone.