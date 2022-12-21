Menstruation is no punishment

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Columnist: Leopoldina Aseye Adzo Dey

Menstruation is part of the reproductive process in females. It is a natural occurrence. Without it, a woman cannot bear children biologically. It is no secret that the monthly bleeding and abdominal cramps bring a lot of discomfort to females.



During menstrual periods, it is imperative to keep good hygiene to prevent odour and worse infections. One item that makes it possible for females to keep good hygiene is sanitary pads. With sanitary pads, women and girls can go about performing their usual activities without thinking of soiling their clothes.



Girls can stay in class and benefit fully from their education just as their male counterparts. Also, women can focus on reaching their fullest potential without dealing with the drawbacks that monthly bleeding can cause. This is not to say sanitary pads take away the menstrual cramps but it takes away the embarrassment that staining the clothes can bring.



However, with all the benefits of using sanitary pads, it is expensive and a strain on the finances of many females and the people they depend on.



In Ghana, the average price of a good pack of sanitary pads like Yazz Sanitary pads is 15 Cedis. Females with heavy flow can use more than two packs in one month. If you do the maths you will realise it is a lot of money which is not easily available to many females in the country.



Sadly, some girls are pushed to sleep with older men in order to get the money to buy sanitary pads. This is happening mainly in rural areas. I watched an interview on Joy News’ Prime Morning Show on Monday, December 5, 2022, where the Chief Executive Officer of Eco-me Africa, Amidiya Abdul Latif revealed that many girls in rural areas are sleeping with older men for money to buy pads.



According to her, poverty and high cost of sanitary pads are to blame for this unfortunate situation. Our girls are exposed to STDs and unwanted pregnancies which aggravates their plight.



In addition, females who just cannot afford this essential item have to resort to unhygienic means of managing their menstrual periods. The use of rags and tissue is far from the best but many women and girls are left with no option. These women are exposed to infections and even worse cervical cancer. These infections can even lead to infertility in our women and girls. This is indeed a public health threat.



Also, the exorbitant prices of sanitary pads are thwarting the efforts in promoting girl child education. Over the years, there have been a lot of campaigns to promote girl child education by various Non-Governmental Organizations and this can throw the gains down the drain.



Many girls are skipping class during their periods to avoid the shame of soiling themselves in school. This unfortunate situation puts them behind their male counterparts who do not have to deal with menstruation. Our girls are prevented from getting the full benefits of education.



According to the 2020 Population and Housing Census in Ghana, females are in the majority which is 50.7% as compared to males who are 49.3%. For a country to develop, majority of its citizens must be well educated and females are the majority according to Data.



So if many of our girls have their education disrupted every month, it will have dire consequences on their future. It will be impossible to eradicate poverty among females.



In Ghana, one factor pushing the prices of sanitary pads up is taxes. Sanitary pads are largely imported into the country and a 20% duty has been slapped on them because Ghana Revenue Authority has classified it as a luxury.



Also, VAT of 12.5% has also been added to the price build-up, at a time when the high inflation rate in the country is doing no good in reducing the prices. This is just unfair; it is as though females are being punished for menstruating.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, promised in 2020 that government will remove these taxes on sanitary pads to help reduce the prices. However, today it still remains a promise yet to be fulfilled.



I, therefore, believe it is in order to call for the scrapping of these punitive taxes on sanitary pads. I join the numerous voices calling for the removal of the taxes on this essential item for females.



In recent times, a number of Civil Society Organizations are clamouring for a tax-free regime on sanitary pads. MP for Ketu South has also added her voice to this campaign. Government policies should promote gender equality and not the opposite.



The government should pay heed to these calls by well-meaning Ghanaians and do the needful so that the burden of purchasing sanitary pads at exorbitant prices will be taken off our females. I even believe government can go the extra mile to subsidize sanitary pads so that every female, whether rich or poor, can afford them.